While the TinCaps saw their 10-game streak with a home run end Thursday, some late fireworks secured a 9-5 victory over the Beloit SkyCarp in front of an announced crowd of 5,485 at Parkview Field.
Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Fort Wayne took advantage of SkyCarp reliever Jorge Mercedes’ inability to locate the strike zone. Mercedes departed the game after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced, giving up two hits and three walks. Each of those runners would ultimately score, turning the three-run deficit into a 7-5 lead.
“This group of hitters have controlled the strike zone for the most part, all year,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Some nights we don’t hit with runners in scoring position and we don’t cash in on the traffic we put on the bases, but tonight we did. We’ve had traffic on the base paths all year, and that’s all you can ask.”
Fort Wayne (10-20) added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. After a leadoff single from Kervin Pichardo, Justin Farmer followed with an RBI double. Farmer, who reached base four times, then stole third before a Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly.
Those arriving early witnessed plenty of offense as well, with the teams combining for seven hits, five runs and a hit batsman as the SkyCarp (18-11) took a 3-2 lead after one inning. And with TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga – the youngest player in the Midwest League – laboring after three successive singles in the second, the young hurler induced an inning-ending double play.
From there, Lizarraga cruised, retiring the side in order the next three innings to log his highest pitch count of the season.
“We had a guy up in the bullpen in the first inning,” Mathews said. “But he gutted his way out of that, gutted his way out of the second, and then kind of cruised through the next three. I was pleased with not only the performance, but also the grit he showed after those first two innings.”
Beloit starter Gabe Bierman settled down after giving up two runs in the first, scattering two walks and a double over his final five innings.
Notes: The TinCaps played for their second straight without 2021 first round pick Jackson Merrill with a non-COVID illness. Mathews expects Merrill to return to the lineup today. … Fort Wayne celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night, sporting their alternate “Manzanas Luchadoras” jerseys. Beloit joined in those efforts, ditching the SkyCarp moniker for “Paletas” (Popsicles) for the evening.