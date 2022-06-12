Two outs. That's all the TinCaps needed to secure a victory on getaway day and split their six-game series against the Lake County Captains.
But the Captains refused to succumb, piling up four runs in the ninth inning, two with two outs, and stealing a game at Parkview Field on Sunday, winning 5-3 and stunning the announced crowd of 4,579.
The TinCaps (22-35) have lost six of their last seven series and split the other. They led in the eighth inning or later in four of the six games in the set against Lake County and were tied or leading in the eighth in five of the six.
"I don't really tell them anything, they know what happened right in front of them right there," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "It's a wrap, take it off into the off day (today), short memory and we've got another series to play next week."
Fort Wayne entered the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead and left-hander Fred Schlichtholz started the frame with a strikeout. He then gave up a single, ending his day after 2/3 of an inning.
Luke Boyd, who had given up just one run over nine innings in his previous 12 appearances, came on to get the final outs, but he was greeted rudely by right-fielder Jhonkensy Noel, who launched a mammoth game-tying two-run home run to the concourse in left-center. The four-bagger was Noel's league-leading 15th home run of the season and it was only the start of Boyd's troubles. After getting a groundout, he gave up a triple and two doubles, none of them cheap, which brought in two more runs.
"It wasn't any mental mistakes in terms of defense, it wasn't anything to do with the gameplay, it was some balls they took advantage of," Esposito said. "They saved their best for last. Not a whole lot (to say)."
The game was scoreless through 6 1/2 innings, but the TinCaps surged in front with a three-run seventh, breaking the deadlock on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Vilar and going in front 3-0 when Robert Hassell III launched a two-run home run 414 feet to the concrete bleachers in right center for his seventh long ball of the season. The homer came on a fastball up and in and Hassell was able to turn on it.
"I noticed they were heavy fastball and all week I've seen they're just going to throw it until you hit it, they were keep throwing that same pitch," Hassell said. "I just thought about that leading into that (at-bat), just being on time with the fastball, really being ready for that. I got my pitch and did what I could with it."
Hassell went 2 for 4 with the home run and a double and ended Sunday as the Midwest League's leading hitter with a .310 average. Sunday was his first game since May 29 because of a bout of coronavirus.
The 2020 No. 8 overall pick said he was anxious to get back on the field.
"It was good to be back and see the fans and pitchers and everything," said Hassell, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres' farm system. "I really didn't feel like I'd missed a whole lot of days. When I came back I got as much hitting in as I could, so it felt good."
The TinCaps took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Starter Efraín Contreras, making his first appearance since June 1, pitched two shutout innings and gave up just one walk and reliever Brandon Komar followed with four perfect innings.
Komar pitched nine shutout innings in the series and surrendered only one hit. The right-hander has thrown 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless frames.
Felix Minjarez pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, but Lake County's Petey Halpin led off the eighth with a perfect bunt down the third-base line for his team's first hit. He later scored on a Gabriel Rodriguez single to get the Captains' comeback underway.
"This off day, some guys are going to spend some time thinking about where they're falling short and how they're going to do things a little bit differently," Esposito said.