The TinCaps' roster underwent a major overhaul Sunday night, following Fort Wayne's series-clinching victory over the Dayton Dragons.
On the way to Double-A San Antonio are top 30 Padres prospects Graham Pauley, Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella, Robby Snelling and Ethan Salas according to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune and confirmed by The Journal Gazette.
That group includes the Midwest League leader in runs and OBP, two players tied for fifth in the league in home runs, the MWL's second-leading RBI man and third-leading run-scorer, and two of the top three prospects in the San Diego farm system.
In exchange, the Padres are sending a cadre of players from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne. Arriving in High-A from the lower level when the moves are made official Tuesday will be Padres No. 4 prospect Dylan Lesko, a right-handed pitcher and the 15th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft; outfielder and No. 5 prospect Samuel Zavala; and their erstwhile Lake Elsinore teammates Griffin Doersching, Devin Ortiz and Tyler Robertson.
That quintet will try to plug the enormous holes in the Fort Wayne roster left by the promoted players as the TinCaps sit just 1 1/2 games behind West Michigan in the MWL East second-half playoff race with 18 regular-season games left.
Here is a closer look at those departing and those arriving.
Leaving
Graham Pauley: He had, quite simply, one of the most explosive stints in Fort Wayne franchise history. The No. 11 Padres prospect hit just four home runs in 62 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore before a midseason promotion to the TinCaps, but clubbed two long balls in his Fort Wayne debut and never stopped hitting, piling up 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 45 games with the TinCaps, including home runs in three of his last four games at High-A.
He came into Sunday's game, in which he hit another home run, second in all of Minor League Baseball in homers and RBIs since debuting with the TinCaps on June 29. He was only two off the league lead in long balls when he left and also played excellent defense for the TinCaps at third, second and in left field.
Jakob Marsee: If Pauley wasn't the Midwest League's hottest hitter at the time of the mass call-up, it was only because Marsee held that distinction. The leadoff man was excellent all season, but found a higher plane after being held out of the lineup for the first time all season July 29. Since July 30, the former Central Michigan star was hitting .400 with a .523 OBP and a .657 slugging percentage.
He led off Fort Wayne's first inning with a home run Sunday, the third time in 12 games he had done so. He was Midwest League Player of the Week last week and has a decent chance to repeat if Pauley doesn't snatch the award from him. This year, the No. 12 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League in runs scored (91), walks (87) and OBP (.413).
His OBP figure is the third-best in Fort Wayne franchise history.
Nathan Martorella: He was Fort Wayne's best hitter through the first three months of the season and seemed like a good bet to break the single-season franchise record of 21 home runs set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017 after clubbing his league-leading 16th long ball July 28. He did not homer in August, though he hit plenty of balls off the wall – including one Sunday – and posted an overall .821 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 112 games with the TinCaps, the eighth-best figure in the league.
He was tied for fifth in home runs and second in RBI (73) after leading the MWL in both categories for a large portion of the season. The No. 10 Padres prospect hit a game-tying three-run home run in the 10th inning of a crucial victory over West Michigan in July, one of the highlights of Fort Wayne's season.
Robby Snelling: Snelling, 19, came to Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore in early July and made seven starts with the TinCaps. Like Pauley, his time with the TinCaps was brief but memorable as the southpaw went 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 11 walks in 34 2/3 innings. His best start came against West Michigan on July 25, when he worked six shutout frames and struck out nine while giving up only four hits in a crucial road victory.
The former high-level football recruit is the No. 3 prospect in the San Diego system and the top-ranked pitcher.
Ethan Salas: He spent the least time in Fort Wayne of any of the departed players, having only been called up from Lake Elsinore earlier this month.
The catcher is the No. 1 Padres prospect and a top 30 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com. At 17 years, two months old, he was the youngest player in Fort Wayne franchise history and the youngest in the Midwest League since 16-year-old left-hander Julio Urias pitched for the Great Lakes Loons in 2013. Salas didn't post overly impressive numbers with the TinCaps, going 7 for 35 (.200) in nine games with a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a pair of walks.
He didn't look overwhelmed by the pitching at High-A, but the Padres are certainly making an aggressive move with the backstop to whom they gave a $5.6 million signing bonus in January.
Arriving
Dylan Lesko: The Padres replaced one 19-year-old phenom in Fort Wayne (Snelling) with another in Lesko. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound righty missed most of 2022 (including his senior high school season) because of Tommy John surgery, which turned him from the likely first pitcher taken in the draft to a mid-first-round pick.
Fresh off elbow surgery, Lesko returned to the mound this year and struggled at the outset, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while only recording one out in his professional debut at the Arizona Complex League in June. After four appearances there, he was sent to Lake Elsinore, where he had a couple of rough starts, but then turned it around and dominated in his final two outings, giving up one run on three hits in eight innings while striking out 12, though he did walk four. He will be on a pitch count with Fort Wayne, but could give the TinCaps some valuable (and potentially electric) starts down the stretch after they lost their ace to Double-A.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the player it ranked the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball:
"Lesko was arguably the most polished and complete high school pitching prospect to come along in a decade, with an ideal pitcher’s frame, a gorgeous delivery, mid-90s velocity with huge riding life, and one of the better amateur changeups most scouts had ever seen. His curveball looked like it had gotten better during his draft spring, then his elbow blew out and he needed Tommy John, which precipitated his fall in the draft. Lesko was already the consensus top high school pitcher in the draft before the curveball showed up and would have been a top 10 lock had he stayed healthy throughout the spring, but instead he fell to no. 15, where he was picked by San Diego. The risk and long developmental timeline for high school pitchers, let alone injured ones, typically keeps them from sniffing the Top 100 (prospects list) in all but a few cases. This was one of those, and Lesko was near the back of the offseason 100.
"Lesko has returned and made a couple of starts in the (ACL). ... He looks incredible. His fastball is comfortably in the mid-90s (he was 94-96 mph on July 4 during a morning start in the scorching Arizona heat) with explosive vertical movement, his curveball is crisp and nasty, and his signature changeup has bat-missing action. If there’s one caveat, it’s that Lesko has only been showing this stuff for about 20 pitches at a time, but it isn’t as if this stuff quality is new to him; he simply looks like he’s back. Few pitchers in the minors have three weapons like this."
Samuel Zavala: The No. 5 prospect in the San Diego farm system will slot into the middle of Fort Wayne's order after the TinCaps lost what had been the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters in their lineup in Martorella, Salas and Pauley. For his part, Zavala, has done nothing but hit his entire three-year professional career and did so again at Lake Elsinore this year.
Zavala's .420 OBP was No. 2 in the hitter-friendly California League before his call-up and his .871 OPS was fifth. In 101 games there, the lefty slugger hit 14 home runs, drove in 71 and scored a league-leading 83 while also stealing 20 bases in 26 attempts. He has some swing and miss in his game with a 26.4% strikeout rate, but he has an excellent eye and notched a Cal League-leading 89 walks before his promotion. He'll play the outfield for Fort Wayne.
Fangraphs had him ranked higher in the offseason and hasn't been particularly impressed with his performance in Low-A, but still has him as San Diego's No. 9 prospect:
"Because he’s walking and reaching base a ton, Zavala’s offensive performance in the 2023 Cal League has been comfortably above average. But he’s also striking out a lot and is struggling very badly to get on top of fastballs up and away from him. His swing is bottom-hand dominant and lopes through the down-and-away portion of the zone, but Zavala is struggling to barrel pitches elsewhere and is also having a hard time pulling the baseball. A year ago, he looked like one of the most polished young hitters in the minors, with a chance to have an everyday hit and power combination. ... He’s still a prospect (he’s hitting the ball very hard for a hitter his age), but there’s now fairly extreme hit tool risk here."
Tyler Robertson: A 14th-round pick in last year's draft, Robertson, 23, could be a top-of-the-order hitter for the TinCaps after scoring 55 runs in 56 games with Lake Elsinore.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder stole 23 bases in 27 attempts at the lower level and got on base at a .355 clip with a more-than-respectable .772 OPS and clubbed six home runs with 30 RBIs. He played center and right at Lake Elsinore and could take over for Marsee in center. If he does, he'll have big shoes to fill: Marsee was a defensive wizard who saved Fort Wayne more than a few runs with pure speed and instincts this season.
Griffin Doersching: Doersching, who turned 25 little more than a week ago, was an eighth-round selection in the 2022 draft and would have gone higher had it not been for his age (he was 23 at the time of the draft). After starting his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky, he transferred to Oklahoma State for his final camapign and there the big slugger mashed to the tune of a .673 slugging percentage with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 49 games.
He has not hit for quite as much power as a professional, but there is still some impressive pop in his bat: He clubbed 19 home runs and drove in 74 in 118 games at Lake Elsinore over the last two seasons. This year, he was walking at a 16% rate and cut his strikeout rate by nearly a third from last season (24% from 34%).
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Doersching played a four-game series in Fort Wayne against PFW in April 2021, when the Mastodons were a Horizon League foe of his Northern Kentucky team. He hit a home run in that series.
Devin Ortiz: The 24-year-old Ortiz is the senior member of the new call-ups and the only one of the five with TinCap experience. The corner infielder played five games with Fort Wayne in May, going 0 for 11 with four walks in his short stint in the Summit City.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder acquitted himself far better at Low-A, where he got on base at a .380 clip, struck out relatively infrequently (21%) and scored 31 runs with 31 RBIs in 60 games. He doesn't have much pop (just one home run and a .324 slugging percentage), but he could get some reps at first, third or designated hitter in Fort Wayne, though he won't be an everyday starter in all likelihood with Carlos Luis and Lucas Dunn still around to man the corner infield spots.