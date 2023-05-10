The TinCaps dropped the opener of their six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday, surrendering 17 hits and three home runs while going 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position on the way to a 14-4 defeat in their return to Parkview Field after a series victory over Lake County on the road last week.
3 Takeaways
Collett dominates
TinCaps pitcher Keegan Collett struggled through his first three appearances this year, giving up eight runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings while walking six. That earned the 24-year-old right-hander a spot on the Development List for a couple of weeks and the stint appears to have had its desired effect as he tossed a scoreless inning Friday and then turned in one of Fort Wayne's best pitching performances of the year tonight.
Collett, starting only nominally in what was set up as a bullpen game because Fort Wayne right-hander Garrett Hawkins is on the injured list with an oblique issue, struck out the first seven hitters he faced Tuesday, utilizing a mid-90s fastball, a 12-6 curveball and a biting slider to keep the Sky Carp completely off balance and induce more than a few extremely awkward-looking swings.
The former 35th-round pick did not end his night as well as he had begun it, going walk-home run-double-walk after his string of whiffs before exiting the game, but manager Jonathan Mathews was encouraged by what he saw, proclaiming Collett's stuff "as good as anybody's."
"Command," Mathews said of Collett's focus during his time on the DL. "That's his big thing, throwing the baseball where he wants to throw it. ... That was exciting tonight."
Runners in scoring position bites again
Much of the TinCaps' offensive struggles at the beginning of the season could be attributed to a lack of production with runners in scoring position. They have gotten plenty of runners on base all year, but it was not until the series against Lake County in which Fort Wayne really started scoring runs, mostly because it finally started cashing in those myriad baserunners.
The early-season problem returned Tuesday, however, as the TinCaps went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and scored only four runs despite collecting 11 hits and walking five times. Mathews has said all along he likes his team's approach at the plate overall and that did not change Tuesday.
"Tonight we didn't cash in some of those runs, but the guys were on base and I thought their approach was good, I thought they managed the zone pretty well," he said. "As you continue to do that, the runners in scoring position, any given night, that may or may not be there, but all we can ask is for them to do what they did tonight."
Fort Wayne started the game 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position, but Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella had back-to-back run-scoring hits, a double for Castañon and a single for Martorella, in the ninth inning. Jackson Merrill also had a ninth-inning hit as the middle of the Fort Wayne order put together admirably professional at-bats even with the game far out of reach.
"I told them that last inning or two, these at-bats count, they all go on the back of your baseball card," Mathews said. "And they treated them like that. They managed the zone, they got barrels to the ball. Yeah, I was pleased with the at-bats late in the game, for sure."
A tough night, but not necessarily a tough series
It was not certainly not the night Fort Wayne wanted after a successful series against Lake County. It started as well as it possibly could have, with Collett's string of scintillating strikeouts and Jakob Marsee leading off the bottom of the first with a home run for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne had a chance to really break the game open in the early innings, putting multiple runners on in three of the first four frames against a pitcher, Holt Jones, who came into the game with a 14.81 ERA. But they weren't able to cash in any of those runners and Beloit, which leads the Midwest League West Division, broke the game open with three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh, again victimizing a Fort Wayne bullpen which has too often failed to keep the team in games in the late innings this year. If the TinCaps are going to turn their season around, they need better work from their relief arms.
Still, the game ended with a modicum of momentum for Fort Wayne thanks to Merrill, Castañon and Martorella, who refused to go through the motions in their final at-bats and might have set the TinCaps up for a bounce-back Wednesday. This team has insisted it remains confident despite poor results for much of the season and that ninth-inning rally in a 14-2 game is as good a sign as any that this team remains in the fight.
Player of the Game: Tanner Allen, Beloit
Allen went 3 for 3, scored four times, drove in four runs, homered in the seventh inning off Ethan Routzahn and added a double for good measure. All that came in his first game at High-A this year after hitting .209 at this level last season and spending the first 15 games of this season at Low-A Jupiter. Welcome back.
Extra Innings
The TinCaps have lost six of their last seven games at Parkview Field. ... Last-place Fort Wayne slipped nine games behind division-leading Great Lakes in the East. ... The TinCaps' five walks pushed them to 135 as a team this season, second in the league. Their .693 team OPS is fifth on the 12-team circuit, but they are ninth in runs scored. ... Martorella went 2 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. His .888 OPS is eighth in the league. Castañon, who also had two hits and a walk, is 15th at .834. ... Marsee homered for the second straight game after hitting zero long balls in his first 26 games this year. He also drew a walk and his 25 walks are second in the league. ... Ruben Galindo made his High-A debut for the TinCaps after starting his career with 59 consecutive appearances over parts of three seasons at Low-A Lake Elsinore. He had an 0.75 ERA in eight games there this year, but surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks in three innings in his Midwest League debut after relieving Collett. ... Fort Wayne right-hander Chris Lincoln pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out two to lower his ERA to 1.08. ... Beloit went 6 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the three-game series. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send right-hander Jared Kollar (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. Kollar, 24, has thrown six shutout innings over two games with Fort Wayne this year after posting a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings at Lake Elsinore last year. The Sky Carp will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Jared Poland (1-0, 1.80 ERA).