The TinCaps dropped their second straight game to open their series against the Beloit Sky Carp at Parkview Field on Wednesday, letting a two-run lead get away in the late innings and falling 6-5 despite a huge game from Nathan Martorella, who homered, doubled and walked. Fort Wayne (9-20) has dropped seven of its last eight games at home.
3 Takeaways
Don't poke the Bear
Martorella, the Padres' No. 23 prospect, has been Fort Wayne's most consistent hitter all season and he delivered again Wednesday, giving the TinCaps a 5-3 lead with a three-run home run in the fourth inning after the hosts had fallen behind in the early going. He also scored a run after doubling to deep center in the third.
The left-handed swinging first baseman has been on base seven times in the series against the Sky Carp and his powerful, discerning approach at the plate reminds this reporter of former Indiana and Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber.
“This is a tough league, especially early, it’s cold in April, it’s tough to hit and there’s some good arms in this league," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "He has negotiated that first cold month very well. He’s super professional, he manages the zone, he takes pride in his work. It’s been really impressive.”
The former Cal Bear has done most of his power damage on the road, hitting four of his home runs away from Parkview Field, which is not a particularly hitter-friendly park with its deep power alleys. The double he hit to straightaway center in the third might have been a home run at a few other parks.
“I was just happy I finally got one out of here because it’s a big yard that eats up some balls," Martorella said. "It was good to see it go over the fence and see some hard work pay off there."
Homer happy
The TinCaps did not hit a single home run until their sixth game of the season and struggled mightily on offense early in the campaign, but they have flexed their muscles recently. With home runs from Martorella and catcher Juan Zabala on Wednesday, Fort Wayne has homered at least once in 10 consecutive games, a franchise record.
The TinCaps have climbed all the way into third in the Midwest League in home runs with 28 in their last 24 games and have a pair of the league's individual leaders as Martorella is tied for second in long balls with six and Marcos Castañon is tied for fifth with five.
Fort Wayne has accomplished most of that power surge with outfielder Joshua Mears, the TinCap with the most raw power, on the injured list. Mears, nursing a wrist issue, has not played since April 29, though he homered in two of the three games before he went on the shelf.
That power hasn't translated into a cascade of wins yet, but the TinCaps continue to hit a ton of home runs and draw a lot of walks. Sooner or later, that's a recipe for breaking through.
“We’ve got a really close group in the clubhouse," Martorella said. "No one’s down. Obviously it sucks to lose, but you never look too far into that. Mathews is very good at saying, 'Every day’s a new day,' and just coming in and putting in the work. Staying close as a clubhouse is huge.”
Run game
Fort Wayne has been running wild on the bases in the first two games against the West Division-leading Sky Carp, swiping six bases without getting caught once. Mathews says the team does its homework on opposing catcher pop times and is strategically aggressive on the basepaths. Clearly Fort Wayne has found something against Beloit it believes it can exploit.
“We know some of the guys we can run on and some of the guys we probably can’t so we’re going to take advantage of the ones that we can if the opportunity presents itself," the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. "We’re not going to run to run. My philosophy on offense is about scoring runs, not just stealing bases and so if it helps us to do that, then we’re going to run. If the game is telling us not to do it at that particular time, then we’re not."
But while Fort Wayne has felt little compunction about stealing for most of the series, it shied away from doing so in one of the game's biggest moments Wednesday. With the TinCaps trailing by a run in the ninth, leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee started the inning with a walk. Marsee is fourth in the league with 12 steals, has an 80% success rate and had already stolen a base earlier in the game. Mathews originally gave Marsee a sign indicating he could try to take second if he wanted to, but pulled it back after a few pitches. He explained Beloit pitcher Matt Pushard was quick to the plate and the Sky Carp were watching Marsee closely.
Player of the Game: Nathan Martorella
Martorella's three RBI pushed him into second in the league with 22 for the season and his .937 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fifth, as is his .545 slugging percentage. He has also been extremely selectively at the plate, walking 19 times while only striking out on 15 occasions, giving him a 1.267 BB/K rate which is third in the league among qualified players. One of those strikeouts came on a full count in Fort Wayne's first home series against Lake County on a pitch Martorella thought was outside the strike zone. He was ejected for arguing the call, which would have improved his ratio further had it gone the other way.
Extra Innings
Fort Wayne is in last place in the Midwest League East Division, trailing first-place Great Lakes by 10 games. ... Marsee walked twice, giving him 27 this year, third in the league. His 1.174 BB/K rate is fifth on the circuit and he is walking in 20.9% of his plate appearances. ... The TinCaps are tied for second in the league with 141 walks as a team after drawing six Wednesday. ... Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill was not in the lineup. ... Fort Wayne's Lucas Dunn had two hits, his first multi-hit game since April 16, and a walk. Both of his knocks came off Beloit starter Jared Poland, a teammate of Dunn’s when they were in college at Louisville. ... Fort Wayne reliever Raul Brito made his debut in the Padres’ organization after spending the previous seven seasons in the Miami farm system, including 44 games over the last two seasons with the Sky Carp. He tossed 2 1/3 innings and gave up a run on two walks and a hit against his former team. ... Right-hander Nick Thwaits (2-2) surrendered the game-winning two-run double to Yiddi Cappe in the seventh and took the loss. ... Another Fort Wayne reliever, Alan Mundo, tossed two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out three. ... Fort Wayne went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and is 4 for 25 in the series in such situations.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 5.17 ERA), the Padres' reigning minor-league pitcher of the year, to the mound. Lizarraga had his best start of the season last time out, working five innings and giving up a run on three hits. The Sky Carp will counter with right-hander Gabe Bierman (1-2, 3.86 ERA).