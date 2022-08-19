TinCaps manager Brian Esposito wanted his team to put its ugly loss Wednesday – five errors, multiple mental mistakes in the field, three homers given up – behind it when it got to Parkview Field on Thursday.
For the most part, Fort Wayne followed that directive, playing an error-free game in the field tonight against the Dayton Dragons, but there wasn't enough offense to go with that solid defensive performance and the TinCaps lost 5-2. It was their eighth defeat in the last nine games and their second in a row to the Midwest League East Division last-place (in the second half) Dragons.
"On the defensive side, we made a bunch of plays, we did our thing out there," Esposito said. "The defense was where we needed it to be. Offense was obviously lacking. ... For the most part, they showed up again today, short memory and it was a matter of just falling short of winning this one tonight."
The early innings had the look of a pitcher's duel as Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert matched zeroes with his Dayton counterpart, Jean Correa, for three frames. Bergert got knocked around in the fourth, however, giving up five hits, none of which were cheap and four of which went for extra bases, during a four-run rally. Of the seven hits Bergert surrendered in five innings, six were for extra bases and he eventually gave up five runs.
The 22-year-old right-hander has been excellent the first time through the batting order this season – he struck out the first two hitters he saw tonight and gave up just one hit through three innings – but he has been far less effective when the opposing lineup turns over. He is now 2-9 with a 6.25 ERA this season, his first full campaign as a pro. He is the Padres' No. 13 prospect and has excellent stuff – a fastball in the mid-90s, a sharp-breaking curve and an outstanding changeup – but he has struggled to maintain the velocity on his fastball deep into his starts and he hasn't quite put it all together yet, though there have been flashes. He might get another chance to do so with Fort Wayne early next season.
"This is a learning year for him," Esposito said. "This A-ball season is going to teach him what it's like to prepare in the offseason to be a major-league starter. The first inning (his velocity) is 93-96 and then you start to see a decline, you start to see him start to reach back for a little bit more and maybe the command of the fastball dissipates a little bit. ... A lot of it's a learning curve, a learning experience. These guys find their way."
Among the bright spots for the TinCaps were Agustin Ruiz, who homered and tripled and got out ahead of a couple of fastballs to do so. That has been a rarity for him this season, but he has been working on swinging earlier and was on time tonight. Fellow slugger Joshua Mears was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's game with forearm soreness. He was hit by a pitch there Tuesday. Mears went 0 for 4 and flew out deep to center (he caught the ball just slightly off the end of the bat) in the eighth with two runners on.
On the pitching side, right-hander Keegan Collett was excellent out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne, pitching three innings and striking out six. He has worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings over his last three appearances and seems capable of working late-inning high-leverage situations or picking up a few innings in the middle of a game. He's a valuable piece for this bullpen, which has misses recently-promoted right-handed long reliever Edwuin Bencomo.
The TinCaps now have just 21 games remaining and with 111 under their belts already, some fatigue might be setting in for some players who have not had this much of a workload before. Esposito has spoken repeatedly in the last several days about the importance of finishing the season strong and one reason to do so despite Fort Wayne being out of the postseason picture is because it's good preparation for the rigors of an MLB schedule.
Esposito said his team has done a good job of maintaining a good energy level, but there are some tired players on the roster. Working through that fatigue is an important part of development at this level.
"The energy's good, but any time you have a ballclub that's been at it for quite some time, you're going to have fatigue," the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. "We've had some conversations where that's been the statement of the day, like, yes, you may be fatigued, but in reality if you're chasing down a playoff berth in the National League West like the (Padres are), this is August, September is still yet to happen. ... You're talking about a long season where your best needs to be played (late). You're talking about the elite of the elite performing at the highest level.
"This is another part of the learning curve. If you think you're tired, you better find some reserves, you better alter some of the things you're doing, your rest and recovery. ... The work doesn't get any easier. Especially in A-ball, you don't just stop having workdays because you're fatigued. You're going to learn how to work through it. But the energy I think is good. (Wednesday) was a little deflating, that took some energy out of us, but we bounced back today with really good energy and a good workday."