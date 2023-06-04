The TinCaps' bullpen, third worst in the Midwest League in ERA entering Saturday, struggled once again, letting a two-run lead get away and then giving up seven more runs in the late innings for good measure as Fort Wayne fell to in-state rival South Bend 11-4 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,422.
The Cubs have won three of the first five games in the six-game series.
The TinCaps (21-29) can earn a split of the set with a victory in the finale Sunday, which would also give them a winning record on their 12-game homestand, their longest of the season. They are 6-5 in the first 11 games.
Fort Wayne missed another opportunity to climb into a share of fifth place in the Midwest League's East Division and leave sole possession of the division cellar for the first time in weeks. Lansing, one game ahead of the TinCaps, lost to Cedar Rapids 6-3 on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 after 3 1/2 innings, the TinCaps took the lead in the bottom of the fourth Saturday against South Bend starter Richard Gallardo. Nathan Martorella singled and Brandon Valenzuela doubled to put two on before Carlos Luis drove in Martorella with a ground ball. Lucas Dunn singled Valenzuela home to tie the game and, after a Jakob Marsee bunt single, Justin Farmer provided the inning's big blow with a line-drive double to left, scoring both runs and making it 4-2 Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps' relief issues began immediately, however, as Edwuin Bencomo surrendered two runs in the top of the fifth, the latter coming home on a wild pitch to knot the score again.
It was Ethan Routzahn who let the Cubs take the lead for good in the seventh, giving up three hits and only being saved from surrendering two runs instead of one when Farmer, playing left field, threw out a runner trying to score from second on a single.
In the eighth, a third reliever, Adam Smith, faced six hitters and did not retire any of them, serving up four singles and walking two. All six of those baserunners ended up scoring to put the game out of reach for the TinCaps. Nick Thwaits finally came on in relief of Smith and pitched two scoreless innings to finish the night.
Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA ballooned to 5.08 after Saturday's performance, making the unit 11th in the 12-team league in that category.
Marsee notched a pair of hits in four at-bats and scored his 38th run of the season, one off the league lead.