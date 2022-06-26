Everyone likes a good comeback victory – and for the TinCaps this season, they have been few and far between.
TinCaps starter Robert Gasser gave up a three-run homer in the first inning against the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday, and although Fort Wayne briefly took a 4-3 lead, the TinCaps ultimately fell 7-5.
With this loss, the TinCaps are now 4-31 in games in which the other team scores first. They are 23-10 when they are the first to take the lead.
The TinCaps are now 1-4 in this series against the Loons (2-0, 42-26), who were the first-half champs of the Eastern Division.
The Loons have been on a tear recently: They were 8 1/2 games out of first place with 14 days left in the first half, and roared back to clinch the first half on the penultimate day of the first half. They are now 17-5 in the month of June.
While the Loons are one of the hottest teams in minor league baseball, the TinCaps have managed to draw an eye-popping number of walks over the last two games, giving up 10 free passes on Saturday and a season-high 13 on Friday. The TinCaps now lead the Midwest League in walks, with 296 this season (4.35 per game). They also have the second-fewest strikeouts in the league this season with 584 (8.59/game).