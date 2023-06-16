Jackson Merrill, Carlos Luis and Nathan Martorella slugged home runs, three of the TinCaps' six extra-base hits, but Fort Wayne couldn't hold a four-run lead and fell to Dayton 8-6 at Parkview Field on Thursday, stopping a four-game win streak for the home team and preventing it from climbing to .500 for the season.
3 Takeaways
Merrill stays hot
Jackson Merrill, the top prospect in the Midwest League and one of the top 10 in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, homered for the second time in as many nights and went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
The former first-round pick's home run came on a down-and-in breaking ball he golfed to right field, a swing which is indicative of his improvement this year.
"Last year it was hard for me, I was hitting a lot of ground balls to the right side," said Merrill, who spent 2022 at Low-A Lake Elsinore. "In the offseason, I worked on how do I elevate the ball to the right side more? I've been doing it pretty well so far and I'm starting to heat up a little bit so that's nice, but also keeping my oppo(site-field) approach, not getting too far away from going to left-center or going down the left-field line."
Merrill's two hits outside of his home run were to the left side, which is where he has set himself apart as a prospect, with his ability to consistently generate hard contact the other way.
The 20-year-old shortstop did not get off to a good start this year, hitting just .177 in April and struggling to stay healthy as he battled multiple bouts of a non-COVID illness. Since the calendar flipped to May, however, Merrill is batting .307. He has three three-hit games since the start of June.
"To be honest, I just relaxed," Merrill said of his turnaround. "I didn't think too much of (the rough April). It came and I was like, 'Is this really happening?' And then I realized there's (132) games in a minor-league season so after the first four weeks went by, I was like, 'It's no big deal, we've got plenty of ball left to play, plenty of summer left to play, it's going to warm up, my swing will get better.' And I kind of found my groove."
A loss, but not a momentum-stopper
The TinCaps have played their best baseball of the season over the last couple of weeks, winning 15 of last 22 games even taking into account Thursday's loss. In their last 10 games, the only two losses they've taken are a 12-11 defeat at the hands of Quad Cities last week – in which they let a pair of three-run leads get away and gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth – and Thursday's heartbreaker, in which they led 6-2 in the fifth and 6-4 in the seventh before Dayton's offense broke through.
When a baseball team is hot, it's not going to win every game – the sport does not really lend itself to that – but what will happen is a series of wins interspersed with losses which could have easily gone the other way. Thursday was one such game for the TinCaps as they had three fly balls caught at the warning track in the early innings which could have bolstered their lead further had they been hit a few more feet. Thursday's loss was disappointing as it kept Fort Wayne from grabbing its first five-game winning streak in nearly four years, but it will likely do little to stall the team's postitive momentum.
"They're playing very well, they're putting good at-bats together, they play to win for each other, which I love about this group," manager Jonathan Mathews said. "That makes it fun to come to the ballpark every day."
History at Parkview Field
After more than 6,500 fans saw the TinCaps play Thursday, Fort Wayne is within striking distance of welcoming its 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field. The team estimates the milestone fan will walk through the stadium gates Friday, giving those in the crowd for that game a chance to be part of a significant moment in the downtown stadium's history. This is the 14th season the team has played at Parkview Field and it is once again among the league leaders in attendance, drawing 4,461 fans per contest with three sellouts. It will likely be another sizable audience Friday, as most weekend games at the park have been this year.
Extra Innings
TinCaps right-hander Ruben Galindo gave up the deciding four runs in the seventh inning, surrendering five hits before retiring the side to fall to 0-2. Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA of 4.77 ranks 10th in the Midwest League and the 18 losses the bullpen has taken are the most on the circuit. ... Martorella's 10th home run pushed him into a tie for second in the Midwest League. Cedar Rapids' Kala'i Rosario hit his 11th big fly Thursday. Martorella also ranks second in the MWL with 42 RBI, three behind league-leader Cayden Wallace of Quad Cities. ... Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert retired the first six hitters he faced, four by strikeout, and eventually struck out eight, but gave up four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. His ERA, which at 1.67 coming into the night was the lowest among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings worked, rose to 2.27. He had given up two runs or fewer in each of his first 10 outings. ... Alan Mundo pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Fort Wayne. ... Juan Zabala and Luis each had two hits and scored a run. Luis hit his third home run and first since May 21. ... Jakob Marsee went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk. He leads the league with 46 runs, ranks second in walks with 45 and is fifth in steals with 20 in 26 attempts. ... Marsee and Zabala have reached base in 11 games in a row each. ... Fort Wayne had 12 hits while Dayton had 13. ... The TinCaps went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position while the Dragons were 7 for 14. ... Fort Wayne had won the previous four games between the teams. ... The loss dropped the TinCaps behind the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division standings after the teams came into the night tied for third in the six-team division.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Bodi Rascon (1-2, 4.80 ERA) to the mound. Rascon is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last three starts, though those outings have covered only 12 total innings. The Dragons will counter with right-hander Julian Aguiar (2-1, 2.42 ERA), who pitched six shutout innings and gave up only one hit against Fort Wayne on May 19.