The TinCaps had the opener of their six-game series at Parkview Field against Dayton rained out Tuesday, temporarily pausing the momentum of a Fort Wayne team which has won 13 of its last 19 games and is 22-14 overall since a 5-16 start to the campaign. For more background on the team's recent run of good play, which has pushed it out of the bottom two spots in the Midwest League's East Division for the first time all season, click here.
The first of the six scheduled matchups between East Division rivals never got underway Tuesday, necessitating a doubleheader to be played tonight, starting at 5:35 p.m. with the stadium gates to open at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders, and the second game will begin about half an hour after the end of the first.
The pitching matchup for the first game will be a redux of the Tuesday clash, with Fort Wayne's Adam Mazur, the No. 6 Padres prospect, taking on the Dragons' Hunter Parks, a hard-throwing right-hander with some command issues. For more on that pitching matchup click here.
In Game 2, the TinCaps will send one of the league's hottest pitchers, right-hander Jared Kollar, to the mound. Kollar, 24, has been in the rotation for the last six weeks as right-hander Garrett Hawkins deals with an oblique injury and has been one of the most pleasant surprises across the MWL, going 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA for the season to date. Kollar has been particularly strong lately, throwing 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last four outings. That stretch includes three one-hit frames with five strikeouts and no walks in a win over Quad Cities last Wednesday. In 17 2/3 innings since May 18, the former Rutgers standout has struck out 18, walked none and given up 10 hits. He and Mazur pitched against one another in a Rutgers-Iowa game during the 2022 collegiate baseball season.
The Dragons will counter Kollar with 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty, the 26th overall selection in that year's draft. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound righty is the Reds' No. 6 prospect according to Fangraphs and touched 102 mph with his fastball during his senior season of high school in 2021. Here is what Fangraphs prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen had to say about Petty, who was traded from the Twins to the Reds in March 2022 in the deal which brought MLB All-Star Sonny Gray to Minnesota:
"The natural tailing action of his fastball diverges from the movement of his mid-80s slider in such a way that righty batters are often frozen by the latter, and Petty might develop letter-high fastball utility due to his heater’s shallow angle.
"Arm actions as long as Petty’s tend to be difficult to repeat, and aren’t typically the sort on which you project huge changeup growth, but Petty’s 2022 was very encouraging on both fronts. He never walked more than three batters in any outing (and only did that three times), threw each of his pitches for strikes at least 60% of the time (his fastball nearly 70% of the time), and the rate stats on his changeup were quite good even though he didn’t use it very often.
"Well-built and strong, Petty has uncommon athleticism, and even though the cement on his frame is closer to being dry than it is for most teenage prospects, there are signs of growth and an increased likelihood of Petty developing into a starter."
Petty was solid at Low-A Daytona last season and, after a late start to this season because of an elbow injury, has been excellent in his early outings at High-A, posting an 0.45 ERA in 20 innings with 23 strikeouts and five walks. He has not given up an earned run since May 10 and has pitched exactly four innings in each of his five starts this year, including against Fort Wayne in Dayton, Ohio, on May 17, an appearance in which he gave up one unearned run, struck out six and surrendered three hits.
Chase Petty is through three innings in Dayton with 0 ER and 1 BB/4 K. #Reds pic.twitter.com/kT0jaDXxzG— OnBaseMachine (@RedsFan_Brandon) May 17, 2023
Also in Game 2, Fort Wayne fans could be treated to an appearance from Carroll graduate Hayden Jones, who plays catcher for the Dragons. Jones has been caught in a logjam at his position and has only gotten into 10 games this year, but he is hitting .300 in those contests and might be in line for some more playing time going forward following the recent promotion of catcher Michael Trautwein to Double-A Chattanooga. Matheu Nelson is starting behind the plate for the Dragons in Game 1, but teams often try to avoid having the same catcher work both ends of a doubleheader, so Jones could get the call in the nightcap.
For more on Jones and his return to Fort Wayne, click here.