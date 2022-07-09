The TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak Friday with a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela was the big star at the plate, reaching four times, hitting a two-run home run and scoring the winning run in the seventh inning on an Olivier Basabe single.
The TinCaps, who won for just the third time in 12 second-half games, can make it two or even three victories in a row tonight, when they face Lake County again, this time in a doubleheader. The twin bill was necessitated by Wednesday's rainout and the teams will play two seven-inning games. The first game is set to get underway at 5:35 p.m., with the second to follow half an hour after the end of the first. Tickets are good for both games.
Fort Wayne has not won back-to-back games in the second half and has not done so at all since June 16-17, when it defeated Lansing on consecutive nights. The TinCaps' last three-game win streak – a mark they could achieve with a sweep tonight – was all the way back on April 23-24, also against Lansing (Sensing a pattern? The Lugnuts haven't been particularly good this year).
The TinCaps are set up well to at least achieve back-to-back victories because they send one of the hottest pitchers in High-A to the mound for the opener. Left-hander Robert Gasser is 3-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 37 strikeouts against seven walks in his last five starts and also won a Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Award in mid-June. The Padres' No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, has enjoyed much of that recent success on the road, though he turned in one of the best starts of his career June 8 against the Captains at Parkview Field: seven innings, one run, four hits, no walks, 11 strikeouts. The TinCaps lost that game because of a late-innings bullpen meltdown, but that does not diminish Gasser's recent dominance. He might only have a few starts left in Fort Wayne if he keeps pitching the way he has been.
Fort Wayne's Game 2 starter has not been as hot as Gasser recently. In fact, he's struggled mightily. In a two-month span from May 3 to July 3, right-hander Ryan Bergert made 10 starts and posted an 8.08 ERA with a WHIP of almost exactly two (77 hits and walks in 39 innings) and an astronomical .331 opponent batting average. His last start was his worst: 2 1/3 innings, nine runs, 11 hits, two walks and two strikeouts in a blowout loss to West Michigan. In his last start against the Captains, on June 9, he walked four and gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. He's looking for a bounce-back performance tonight in front of what should be an outstanding crowd.
The Captains will counter with left-hander Rodney Boone in Game 1. Boone was one of the best pitchers in Low-A for the first couple months of the season before moving up in June and giving up one run in five innings while striking out eight against Fort Wayne in his first High-A start. He had a couple of rough outings after that, but bounced back with seven shutout frames against Lansing in his most recent performance. He's a soft-tosser whose fastball sits in the mid-80s and he features an excellent changeup.
In the nightcap, Lake County will go with another 22-year-old lefty: Doug Nikazy, Cleveland's No. 31 prospect, according to Fangraphs. Nikhazy absolutely dominated Fort Wayne at Parkview Field in June, striking out 10 and giving up only one hit over 6 2/3 innings in easily his best start of the season. He hasn't pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in any other start, but he mesmerized the TinCaps with his low-90s fastball, sharp-breaking mid-70s curveball and firm slider in the mid-80s.
Boone and Nikhazy will face a TinCaps lineup that has collected at least 10 hits in back-to-back games and has put runners on base consistently over the last game and a half since starting the eight-run comeback Thursday that ended in an 11-10 defeat in 13 innings. The TinCaps have not released their official lineup for Game 1 and it is unclear whether Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League's leading hitter at .310, will be in the lineup for either game. He missed Friday's victory with some soreness, though his absence from the lineup was deemed precautionary. Fort Wayne left 13 runners on base Friday despite manager Brian Esposito's recent emphasis on situational hitting.