There was an old adage in baseball, in the days before TV, that fans who attended World Series games weren't quite as knowledgeable as the fans who came to the ballpark on a regular basis during the season.
In Fort Wayne, when it comes to TinCaps playoff baseball, the opposite is true. During the summer, the TinCaps are family-friendly entertainment, with some fans attending for the play on the field and others more excited for the between-innings activities, postgame fireworks or other promotions.
On Tuesday, during Fort Wayne's first postseason game in six years, however, the fans who showed up with two days' notice after the TinCaps clinched a playoff berth late Sunday afternoon were dialed into the game from the beginning, hanging on every pitch, standing and exhorting their team on in tense situations and roaring at the volume of a much larger crowd when the TinCaps delivered in big moments. It wasn't the biggest crowd in Parkview Field history – 3,657 attended Game 1 of the East Division Championship Series against the Great Lakes Loons – but it was among the most enthusiastic and the TinCaps noticed.
"The crowd, I didn't expect that in the playoffs," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "There's a lot of other things going on this time of year, but the Fort Wayne people showed up, they were loud and engaged from Pitch 1, to the end of the game. It was really cool."
That crowd was treated to a complete performance from the TinCaps, who got an excellent outing from 20-year-old right-hander Henry Baez, a shutdown stretch of innings from their bullpen, a pair of doubles and runs scored for leadoff man Tyler Robertson and a game-breaking three-run homer from previously struggling Sammy Zavala on the way to a 5-0 triumph.
The best-of-three series will now shift to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, where Fort Wayne will have a chance to secure a sweep in Game 2 Thursday. Game 3 would be Friday, also in Midland, but the TinCaps have no intention of letting the series get that far.
"In my opinion, you have to win the next one," Mathews said. "If you look at it like, 'Oh, we only have to split up there,' that's the wrong way to think. ... To me, every single game this time of year is must-win."
Stepping up when it matters
Fort Wayne put itself in position to try for a sweep thanks in large part to its pitching staff, starting with Baez. The 20-year-old right-hander had made only four previous starts at High-A and posted a 7.20 ERA in those outings, but the TinCaps had used some of their hottest arms in the final days of the regular season as they drove to clinch a playoff berth, so the Venezuelan got the ball in the biggest game of the season to date.
While he wasn't perfect – there were a few batters he simply lost, walking them on four or five pitches, and he issued five walks in all – Baez's fastball/curveball combination was often effective and he made some of his biggest pitches when it mattered, most notably a fastball on the outside corner to strike out Yunior Garcia with the bases loaded in the third inning after a Nerwilian Cedeño throwing error on a routine grounder to second extended the inning.
Baez tossed four innings, giving him seven scoreless frames over two starts against Great Lakes this year. His performance was especially impressive because he knew he had very thin margins with which to work – Great Lakes starter Justin Wrobleski had a 1.69 ERA in his previous six starts coming into the game and retired the first nine hitters he faced Tuesday.
"I thought Henry handled the playoff atmosphere very well," Mathews said. "He came up here late in the season and he handled the pressure very well."
Relievers leave no doubt
Baez was backed up by a bullpen which has morphed in the last few weeks from a season-long liability into one of the best in the Midwest League. Right-handers Ethan Routzahn (two innings), Carter Loewen (two innings) and Cole Paplham (one inning) combined to work five scoreless frames and strike out seven while giving up only one hit.
Those are Fort Wayne's three best and most reliable relievers and Mathews deployed them aggressively, hoping to steal Game 1 against a team which won seven more games than his during the regular season. Now the TinCaps have the series lead and will look to get a long start from left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos in Game 2 and then clutch performances out of the bullpen from a group which includes Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez, Adam Smith, José Geraldo, newcomers Will Varmette and Francis Pena and potentially even Edwuin Bencomo, who started down the stretch of the season, but has been at his best out of the bullpen during his years with Fort Wayne.
If the series goes to Game 3, Loewen and Paplham, two of the best relievers in the league since they came up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, should be available again, thanks to the off day Thursday. Both have pitched about every three days down the stretch of the season. Paplham continues to impress as he struck out the side in order in the ninth Tuesday, finishing the game with six consecutive strikes. He has given up one run in nine innings with the TinCaps while striking out 14 and walking one.
"Carter and Pap at the end, when I hand the ball over to them, I feel like my decisions are over," Mathews said. "They're either going to execute or they're not and usually they do."
Slammin' Sammy
The offensive hero for the TinCaps was Zavala, who was 4 for 54 in 19 games with Fort Wayne when he walked to the plate with two on and two out in the seventh and Fort Wayne up 2-0. On a 2-2 count, he ripped a three-run homer to the concourse in right for his first High-A long ball and 15th of the season.
It was clearly a cathartic moment for Zavala, who flipped his bat high in the air as the ball sailed over the wall, then raced around the bases and stomped on home plate before greeting his teammates at the dugout, all with an intense glare on his face. The No. 5 Padres prospect is a talented player who posted a .420 OBP and 14 home runs at Low-A, but he has had a frustrating first few weeks with Fort Wayne, not only dealing with his slump, but also missing some games last week with an oblique injury.
"There's a big jump between Lake Elsinore and here; it takes guys a while to adjust," Mathews said. "Sammy, it took him a little bit, but that was a big swing, the homer, two strikes off of a good lefty (Great Lakes' Benony Robles), so I was really happy for Sammy."
Even though he has a .091 batting average with the TinCaps, Zavala has two of the biggest hits of Fort Wayne's season. In addition to his home run Tuesday, he also clubbed a three-run double into the left-center gap to put away a game against Dayton last week which had previously been back-and-forth. Mathews has never stopped hitting him high in the order and that patience and belief might be starting to pay off.
After the game, Zavala collected his home run ball, trading it with the fan who caught it for a pair of his shoes and a signed baseball.
We love these moments… a TinCaps fan grabbed Sammy Zavala’s home run and wanted to give it back. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FweG6zbL0R— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 13, 2023
What's Next?
The TinCaps will have a light workout with some hitting at Parkview Field on Wednesday and then maintain the same schedule for road trips they used during the regular season, traveling the day of the first game so they have as many nights in their own bed as possible.
In Game 2, Cienfuegos (2-5, 3.81 ERA) will start, hoping to bounce back from an outing against Dayton in which he walked six and unleashed a wild pitch against Dayton in 5 1/3 innings. He'll be opposed by fellow southpaw Maddux Bruns, who has an 0-12 record as a professional and is 0-7 this year with a 4.74 ERA. The 2021 first-round pick is the No. 10 Dodgers prospect, per Fangraphs, and possesses one of the best curveballs in their system, a pitch which helped him whiff 126 in 97 innings this season. The TinCaps scored four runs on five hits and drew four walks in 4 1/3 innings against him Aug. 26.
Regardless of the specific pitcher on the mound for Great Lakes, Fort Wayne will try to maintain the same gameplan which got it here, in sight of the Midwest League Championship Series.
"If it works, don't change anything, so we're just going to go in with that same mindset: Hunt fastballs, go off our pitching staff, play small-ball if you have to play small-ball," Robertson said. "We're trying to win a championship, that's the goal."