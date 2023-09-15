MIDLAND, Mich. – The fate of the TinCaps' season will be decided tonight.
In the decisive Game 3 of the East Division Championship Series against the Great Lakes Loons, Fort Wayne will either win, and advance to the Midwest League Championship Series for the fourth time in franchise history, or lose and see its 30th season come to an end.
This winner-take-all clash was necessitated by Great Lakes' 3-2 victory in Game 2 on Thursday, a game in which Fort Wayne did next to nothing on offense, managing only two hits, one of the infield variety, and scoring a pair of unearned runs. That followed a 5-0 TinCaps triumph in Game 1 at Parkview Field. That will be Fort Wayne's final home game of the season unless it wins tonight, which would set up a Game 1 of the MWLCS in the Summit City on Sunday.
The TinCaps' strength in this series has been its pitching staff, which has given up only three runs on 11 hits. The bullpen in particular has been outstanding, surrendering only a single run on five hits in eight innings.
On the mound tonight for Fort Wayne is arguably its most exciting pitcher in 20-year-old right-hander Dylan Lesko, the Padres' first-round draft pick in 2022. Lesko is the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball, according to Fangraphs, and possesses a blazing fastball which touches 98 mph and "one of the better changeups most amateur scouts have ever seen," according to Fangraphs. The 2022 No. 15 overall pick went 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts with Low-A Lake Elsinore before getting called up to Fort Wayne in mid-August and then made three starts for the TinCaps at the end of the regular season, going 1-1 with an identical 4.50 ERA. A 4.50 ERA is middling, but the way in which Lesko arrived at that mark in his three starts with the TinCaps was anything but conventional: He gave up five runs in three innings in his first outing (against the Loons), bounced back with five dominant frames of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts against South Bend, then gave up a run on two hits in four frames while striking out five against Dayton in the final week of the regular season. In that most recent start, Lesko walked a career-high six, double the number of free passes he handed out in any previous start. Fort Wayne will need him to be more efficient tonight in a do-or-die game.
Lesko's mandate tonight is simple: Get the TinCaps to the sixth inning with a lead. If that happens, the TinCaps will have a decided advantage thanks to their bullpen, which was excellent down the stretch of the season and, as previously noted, has remained so in the playoffs. Tonight, Fort Wayne will have its two best relievers available in right-handers Carter Loewen and Cole Paplham. The pair combined to pitch three scoreless, hitless innings with six strikeouts in Game 1 and has had two full days of rest to get ready for this contest.
Opposing Lesko for the Loons will 22-year-old right-hander Jared Karros, who will be making just his fourth appearance in High-A after going 3-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 70 2/3 innings at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga to start the year. His walk and strikeout numbers were excellent at the lower level, but he did give up nine home runs. His early returns at High-A have been terrific: An 0.69 ERA in three appearances (two starts) covering 13 innings with just one walk and 11 strikeouts. The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder has pitched eight consecutive scoreless innings without a walk over his last two starts, so Fort Wayne will have to be aggressive if it's going to be more successful on offense than it was Thursday.
The TinCap lineup is much the same as it has been, though Game 1 hero Sammy Zavala, the No. 5 Padres prospect, is not in the lineup after a difficult Game 2. Kai Murphy will take his place and play left, while cleanup hitter Lucas Dunn will shift to center. Leadoff man Tyler Robertson has three hits in the series and is batting close to .350 in 19 games with Fort Wayne, but also failed to get a sacrifice bunt down in a key eighth-inning moment Thursday.
It comes down to this.Game 3️⃣ tonight.Winner to the championship series, loser is out. pic.twitter.com/nub4QR4KDm— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 15, 2023
A 132-game season plus the first two postseason games have all led to tonight's matchup. Many of the TinCaps were part of the team at Lake Elsinore last season which ripped off four straight playoff wins to win the California League championship, so they are trying to bounce back from their playoff loss since at least 2021. Their ability to put Thursday's defeat behind them will likely go a long way toward determining tonight's outcome and the outcome of Fort Wayne's season.