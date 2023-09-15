MIDLAND, Mich. – Jonathan Mathews knew it took a monumental effort for his TinCaps team to even get into the playoffs considering all of the roster turnover the team endured.
So it was with some disappointment, but also with a considerable amount of pride, that Mathews walked off the field for the last time in 2023 following Fort Wayne's 2-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of the East Division Championship Series on Friday night at Dow Diamond.
"They should be very proud of themselves, which I think they are," Mathews said of his players. "I'm sure it's a little bit of a sad (clubhouse), but I think they all understand that they probably overachieved to a degree and we might not have had any business being here, but here we are. They should be extremely happy with how well they performed this year."
The TinCaps had a franchise-record number of players (64) on their roster this season and twice had five of their best players promoted to Double-A San Antonio en masse. To be able to absorb those changes and keep driving forward in a playoff race which eventually saw Fort Wayne edge West Michigan by a half-game is a significant achievement and a testament to not only the clubhouse culture the players built, but also Mathews' skill in managing new faces and new personalities.
"I've had a blast; I love Fort Wayne," said the skipper, who led the TinCaps to the playoffs in his first season as a manager since a stint with the Elizabethton Twins in the late 1990s. "I feel like we grew as a staff, I feel like I probably grew as a manager. I probably had a lot of things to learn and I think I learned a lot.
"The fact that we started that way (10-22 through the season's first 32 games) and ended this way, it's been really special."
Asked whether he'll be back next season, Mathews, who won't know the answer for sure until the Padres make personnel decisions later this winter, smiled and didn't hesitate.
"I hope so."
In the end, it was a watershed season for Fort Wayne in a variety of ways. Not only did the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and come one win from the fourth Midwest League Championship Series berth in franchise history, it also posted its best attendance at Parkview Field since 2019, surpassing 340,000 fans all told. It treated those fans to an explosive offense which set a franchise record for home runs with 136, surpassing the previous high of 127 set in '17, and engaged in an exciting playoff chase which came down to the last day of the season.
And yet.
After everything it did to get to the playoffs down the stretch, after everything the team endured from a roster turnover standpoint – stars Nathan Martorella, Jakob Marsee, Graham Pauley, Jackson Merrill, Marcos Castañon, Jairo Iriarte, Ryan Bergert, Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur and Brandon Valenzuela all turned in outstanding contributions for Fort Wayne, but none was around for the postseason push in the season's final weeks – there is a tinge of disappointment that the TinCaps did not reach their ultimate goal, especially after they appeared poised to do so following a 5-0 win in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series against the Loons on Tuesday.
That victory put the TinCaps just one win from reaching the MWLCS and three wins from their second Midwest League title. They needed to win only one of the two games played at Dow Diamond, but were unable to take either of them, losing both by one run. Fort Wayne's pitching staff was outstanding in all three postseason games, surrendering just five runs in total. When that happens, a team should advance. Instead, the TinCaps are going home for the winter.
"It hurts, for sure," said TinCaps left-fielder Kai Murphy, who provided Fort Wayne's only run Friday with a sixth-inning homer. "You spend the good part of seven months together with spring training and then during the season every single day with a lot of the same guys all year. It hurts just knowing I'm not going to be messing with one of these guys at the field. That's definitely something that is painful and you have to get over.
"But at the same time, there's happy tears. We know we had a good season, a lot of guys went above and beyond and so everyone's just proud of each other, enjoying the moment, trying not to ruin it by having a bad attitude. It sucks, but it's a good vibe.
"This game's not for everybody. It's six months, seven months of your life that you dedicate almost every waking moment to. Your family has to understand and sacrifice, your loved ones, it's tough on them, but it makes it all worth it when you have great games with your boys. You see guys having fun, playing the game. It's going to be tough not having that next week, but it'll be good to get home, get your feet on the ground, see some family and gear up for next year, get right back to it."
One play in particular from Friday's Game 3 loss will likely haunt Fort Wayne. With the game scoreless in the bottom of the third, a runner on first and two outs, Great Lakes star Dalton Rushing hit a shot into the right-center gap. Lucas Dunn, ranging over from center, nearly made an outstanding leaping grab, but the ball caromed off the heel of his glove. That was heartbreak No. 1 on the play. No. 2 was that right-fielder Tyler Robertson was able to get off a strong throw back to the infield and Nerwilian Cedeño turned in a great relay to the plate which would have stopped the run from scoring had it not scooted under catcher Anthony Vilar's glove as he tried to grab it and apply the tag.
All of this drama came just two pitches after a call on a curveball at the top of the zone had not gone pitcher Dylan Lesko's way, drawing angry grumbles from the Fort Wayne dugout. That pitch prevented Lesko from getting ahead of Rushing 0-2, but he dropped in another curveball for a strike on the next pitch before leaving a changeup too far up in the zone.
But in the end, Fort Wayne just wasn't able to string together hits consistently in the series' final two games, with Murphy's homer the only earned run the TinCaps picked up in those contests. That performance from the Great Lakes pitching staff was enough to send it to the MWLCS for the second time ever and first since 2016.
"Going out sucks, but going out to the Dodgers (the Loons' parent club and the rival of the Fort Wayne parent Padres) is a little more painful," Murphy said. "I have some good buddies over there off the field and they're a really good team, but you never want to lose to the Dodgers. We'll have some good fun with it in a couple of weeks when I get over it, but for now, just going to use it as motivation to work hard in the offseason and hopefully be in a better spot next year."