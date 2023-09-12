Playoff baseball is back in Fort Wayne.
For the first time in five years, 363 days, the TinCaps will host a postseason game at Parkview Field when they welcome the Great Lakes Loons to the Summit City for Game 1 of the East Division Championship Series. It's the start of a journey Fort Wayne hopes will end in the second Midwest League title in franchise history and first since the inaugural year of Parkview Field in 2009.
The TinCaps are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, ending a relatively lengthy drought for a team which made the postseason in 16 of the first 25 years of its existence before missing the playoffs in four consecutive seasons from 2018 through 2022. The TinCaps got into the playoffs via a second-half East Division championship, capturing the division crown with a 37-29 record, a half-game better than 36-29 West Michigan. Fort Wayne trailed the Whitecaps by 2 1/2 games with 11 to play, but won eight of those final 11 contests to sneak into the postseason.
"It's awesome, no one wants to go home yet," said TinCaps utilityman Lucas Dunn, the team's leader in games played this season. "No one wants the offseason to start. It's football season, but we're going to play another week. We're excited, it's free baseball."
Their play late in the year earned the TinCaps a date with first-half East champion Great Lakes, which stormed through the league in the opening months of the season, winning the division title in the first half by 12 1/2 games with a 45-20 record, 5 1/2 games better than any of the other 11 Midwest League teams to that point in the campaign. Great Lakes has had a relatively intact roster as the season has progressed, but it did not play nearly as well in the second half, going just 31-35. Its most important win the back half of the campaign came Sunday, when it beat West Michigan 4-1 in the regular-season finale to send the TinCaps to the playoffs after Fort Wayne lost to Dayton earlier in the day.
Despite its second-half record, the Loons are a dangerous team. On the mound for Game 1, they have one of the league's most consistently excellent pitchers this year in left-hander Justin Wrobleski, the No. 22 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, according to Fangraphs. Wrobleski finished the regular season second in the league in strikeouts with 109 in 102 1/3 innings and went 4-4 with a 2.90 ERA overall. The 23-year-old southpaw was especially effective down the stretch of the season, posting a 1.69 ERA in his final six starts with 26 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings, playing a significant role in Great Lakes' league-leading 3.73 team ERA.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the 2021 11th-round pick:
"(He sits) 93-95 mph for three innings at a time, working with an above-average curveball, a changeup that flashes average, and a fringe cutter. When you consider his ability to manipulate fastball shape and movement, he essentially has five pitches."
Wrobleski is not really a workhorse; he did not pitch more than four innings in any of his last six starts, so the TinCaps should get a look at the Great Lakes bullpen relatively early on in this game. Loons relievers have one of the best collective ERAs in the league at 3.76, but are in the middle in walk rate, so Fort Wayne might have to be patient in order to manufacture some runs late in this one. In a best-of-three series, don't expect either team to hold its best arms out of the 'pen in reserve for later games. The team which has the lead around the fifth or sixth inning today will have a larger-than-usual advantage.
Opposing Wrobleski for Fort Wayne is 20-year-old right-hander Henry Baez, who will be making his fifth start with the TinCaps. Baez went 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA at Low-A Lake Elsinore, but has been up and down at High-A, producing a 7.20 ERA in his first four starts. Fortunately for the TinCaps, Baez's best outing with the team so far came against Great Lakes in August – the young righty worked three shutout innings and gave up just two hits and two walks. He also showed some swing-and-miss ability with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of solid work against the South Bend Cubs on Aug. 30, though he struggled against Dayton in his most recent outing. It's a tough spot for a young pitcher and the TinCaps are hoping for a gutsy performance from one of their newest hurlers.
The lineup Fort Wayne is trotting out in support of Baez features Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala, a recent Lake Elsinore call-up who missed the final few games of the series against Dayton with an oblique injury. He will hit second. Zavala has struggled since his promotion to Fort Wayne, but had started to show some signs of turning the corner – two hits, including a double, and four RBIs against the Dragons on Wednesday – before his injury. Capping the lineup is shortstop Kervin Pichardo, who is one of the league's hottest hitters with a .362 batting average and 1.037 on-base plus slugging percentage since July 21. Pichardo homered twice Saturday, part of a five-homer night for Fort Wayne which reminded everyone the TinCaps, one shy of the league lead in homers this year, still have some pop in their lineup despite losing sluggers Graham Pauley, Nathan Martorella and Marcos Castañon for the season's stretch run.
Playoff baseball is back at Parkview Field!Here's our lineup for Game 1 #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/Yoqof9nZbi— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 12, 2023
These teams met 15 times in the second half of the season, with Great Lakes winning nine of those games, splitting one of the series and winning the other two. Unless the TinCaps win this series against the Loons and advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, tonight is their only home game of this postseason, so they will try to make the most of what should be a raucous crowd pulled together on two days' notice by the TinCap promotions and ticketing staff.
"Parkview Field is obviously a special place for me and I think it's become a special place for all these guys," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "The guys who come up and join us who haven't been there before are in awe. ... I don't expect anything different than what we've had all summer with tremendous fan support from the people of Fort Wayne."