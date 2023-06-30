Albert Fabian hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the seventh in Game 2 of the TinCaps' doubleheader against the Lake County Captains on Friday night, giving Fort Wayne a 4-2 victory and earning the visitors in Eastlake, Ohio, a split of the twin bill after they had dropped the first game by an identical score.
Both games lasted seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. The pair of games in one day was necessitated by the poor air quality in the area earlier in the week, which forced the postponement of Wednesday's series opener.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill hit two solo home runs in Game 1 at Classic Auto Group Park to account for all of the TinCaps' scoring. Merrill has nine home runs this season and broke a 1-for-15 slide with his first long ball, which led off the night.
That didn't take long 👀Top @Padres prospect Jackson Merrill hammers the second pitch of the game for his eighth dinger of the year for the @TinCaps. pic.twitter.com/4e6bHtF46e— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 30, 2023
Merrill tied the game at 2 in the top of the third with a towering fly ball to center, making it his first multi-homer game at High-A and first since Aug. 31. He has five home runs since June 14, is tied for 10th in the Midwest League in long balls and his 42 runs scored rank fifth, one of three TinCaps in the top five. He added a walk in Game 1.
Jackson Merrill’s second homer of the game pic.twitter.com/ZesN2PhM4G— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) June 30, 2023
Fort Wayne starter Adam Mazur, the Padres' No. 6 prospect, who came into the game with a 1.72 ERA ,surrendered a go-ahead home run to Jorge Burgos in the bottom of the third and took his first loss (3-1). The 2022 Big Ten pitcher of the year out of Iowa gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out four without a walk, his worst start since April 15.
The TinCaps (36-36, 4-2 second half) trailed 2-0 into the top of the seventh (and last) inning of Game 2, but walks to Marcos Castañon and Lucas Dunn and a Graham Pauley single loaded the bases for Fabian, who, with the TinCaps down to their last out, hit his first home run of the season with Fort Wayne in his third game since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore. He hit 12 home runs with the Storm before being called up.
The grand slam was Fort Wayne's only official at-bat of the game with runners in scoring position.
Albert Fabian grand slam down 2 in the 9th and 2 outs. This dude has more clutch moments in the minors than the entire Padres team has had all year. pic.twitter.com/bIrHkYEYdt— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 1, 2023
Captains manager Omir Santos was ejected later in the top of the seventh for arguing a call at first with umpire Nelson Fraley after Fort Wayne's Carlos Luis reached on an infield single.
TinCaps newcomer Will Geerdes, making his High-A debut, pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to secure the victory and earn the save, his fifth of the season. During that bottom of the inning, Captains pitcher Ethan Hankins was ejected from the dugout by home plate umpire Robert Ginther III.
Fort Wayne Game 2 starter Bodi Rascon delivered four shutout innings, striking out a career-high seven while giving up only two hits and walking three. He gave way to reliever Adam Smith in the fifth and Smith struggled, giving up three hits and walking two in an inning of work as Lake County (32-39, 1-5 second half) took a 2-0 lead.
TinCaps reliever Carter Loewen, another recent Lake Elsinore call-up, kept Fort Wayne in the game with a scoreless, hitless sixth in which he struck out two. Loewen last pitched for the TinCaps in July 2021, before he had Tommy John surgery. He has not given up a hit or a run in his last five outings, covering seven innings.
Dunn had two hits and a walk in Game 2 and added a walk in Game 1 one night after hitting one of Fort Wayne's five home runs in a 9-2 victory. The TinCaps have scored 14 of their 15 runs in the series via homers.