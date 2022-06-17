TinCaps reliever Felix Minjarez has been promoted from Fort Wayne to Triple-A El Paso, a move that was officially announced this afternoon, though Minjarez made an appearance with El Paso on Thursday (he threw a scoreless inning, working around a walk).
The immediate appearance at the higher level signals Minjarez's promotion was made more because of a need to fill innings than because the Padres feel the 25-year-old has performed well enough at Fort Wayne to skip Double-A completely. Minjarez has been very good this year and he could well end up in Double-A after the need for arms in El Paso dissipates, but he hasn't dominated to the extent he'd get bumped to Triple-A immediately.
The right-hander out of Riverside, California has been one of the most prolific strikeout pitchers in the Midwest League this year, whiffing 31 in 19 2/3 innings while posting a 4-0 record with a 2.75 ERA. Combined with his 73 innings at Fort Wayne last season, the Padres might have seen what they needed from Minjarez to feel comfortable giving him a promotion.
It would make some sense if Minjarez's time in Fort Wayne were over now. The Padres have sent the TinCaps a couple of long relievers over the last several weeks and despite the departures of Brandon Komar and now Minjarez (at least temporarily), there are still plenty of long relief/spot starter types in Fort Wayne's bullpen. Among those are Dwayne Matos, Edwuin Bencomo, Danny Denz, Gabe Morales and Sam Keating. Even Nick Thwaits has starting experience as a pro, though he hasn't really been used as a long reliever this year. If the TinCaps need someone to eat innings following a starter's early departure, they have plenty of arms of available.
Minjarez provided one of the highlights of the TinCaps' season to date when he opened the campaign by striking out the first nine hitters he faced over his first two appearances. He threw a fastball on the outside corner on a 3-2 count to the 10th hitter but, tragically, did not get the call.