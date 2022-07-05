The TinCaps lost 6-0 tonight in the opener of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains, managing only three hits in front of the largest crowd of the season: 8,305, most of whom stuck around for the fireworks display that lit up the downtown Fort Wayne sky an hour after the final out of the game.
It was the eighth loss in 10 games for the TinCaps to open the second half and they have the worst run differential in the Midwest League since the season's halfway point at minus-40. If Fort Wayne is going to make a second-half run and reach the playoffs, the 12-game homestand that started tonight would seem to be the time to get it started. Instead, the TinCaps did not have a hit from the fourth through the eighth and fell to 4-35 when the opposing team scores first. All six of Lake County's runs scored with two outs.
Still, there are reasons for optimism as the season enters its later stages. Among those is the pipeline of talent the Padres have opened from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne. Since the Storm clinched a playoff berth with a first-half division title, the Padres have begun to promote some of the best players from that team to Fort Wayne. Among those who have been recently promoted are Storm bats Lucas Dunn, Max Ferguson and Cole Cummings. Ferguson and Cummings made their Fort Wayne debuts tonight and all three were stars at Lake Elsinore, making that a dangerous offensive club. They'll try to do the same in High-A as they pair with Robert Hassell III (as long as he's in Fort Wayne), Corey Rosier, Agustin Ruiz (if he ever gets hot) and Brandon Valenzuela.
"For us to make the playoffs in the second half, that means as a unit we're consistently playing well, it means that I'm playing well," said Cummings, who walked twice tonight. "For us to make the playoffs in the second half would be awesome because that means our organization is progressing in the right direction and we're all hitting and pitching well and obviously winning baseball games makes the experience a lot more enjoyable, so I would be extremely excited if we turned things around in the second half."
Cummings, an Orange, California native who played college baseball at UC-Santa Barbara, is primarily a first baseman who made his mark at Low-A with an excellent eye that helped him walk in 18% of plate appearances and post a .416 on-base percentage. He also slugged .448, bashing six home runs before his promotion and one already in Fort Wayne. A lefty-swinging 24-year-old, he's also the type of player who helps a clubhouse stay loose.
"I just like to keep the vibes up, keep the boys laughing and having a good time," he said. "Especially on a tough day like today, going into the off day at least we need to flush it and come back Wednesday ready to go. I think I just bring a good, positive energy and make guys laugh with my banter and I think that's the kind of role I bring to the table."
Ferguson possesses some of the best speed in the organization, joining Rosier to give the TinCaps two 70-grade runners. The 22-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and burst on the scene with 51 stolen bases and 63 runs scored in 64 games with Lake Elsinore to start this season. He walked at a nearly 20% clip and posted a .403 OBP before getting promoted. The No. 26 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, is not much of a power hitter, but he already clubbed one home run with the TinCaps. He could get a ton of playing time in center field once Hassell inevitably gets promoted, though he is a plus defender at second base, as well.
"Just to be a guy to set the table and bring some new energy," Ferguson said of his role with the TinCaps. "Be a guy at the top of the lineup to get things going for everyone."
The newest TinCaps got to see the Fort Wayne baseball scene on its best night, packing Parkview Field to the gills on a warm, summer evening. A fireworks show capped a night that could only have been made better with a TinCaps win. Maybe those will be coming soon.
"It's beautiful," Ferguson said of Parkview Field. "Obviously my first week was on the road and then coming here, it's different. Everything here is top notch and pretty much as good as it gets."