TinCaps pitcher Robert Gasser came into his start Wednesday in a rut, having posted an 0-4 record with an 8.38 ERA over his previous four starts. In an effort to bring some "new energy" to his performance, Gasser got a haircut, trading in his more substantial flow for a closer-cropped look.
The gambit worked for Gasser, who turned in the best start of his professional career, but the magic did not extend to the TinCaps as a whole, who let an eighth-inning lead slip away after Gasser exited the game and fell 5-2 against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field. It was Fort Wayne's third straight loss and dropped the team a season-high 13 games below .500.
Still, it was encouraging to see Gasser, the team's nominal ace and the No. 14 prospect in the Padres' farm system, begin to right the ship after a tough couple of weeks. He worked seven innings, three more outs than he had ever gotten in a game as a pro, struck out 11, his first time in double-digits as a pro and tied for the most by a TinCap this season, and gave up only four hits and one run. Crucially, he also walked none, getting ahead and staying ahead all night. It was the first time in six starts Gasser had not issued a free pass and it made all of his pitches more effective. He pounded strike one repeatedly and once he was ahead he was able to use any of his pitches to finish off Captain hitters. Especially late in the outing he turned to his heater with two strikes, frequently gunning 94 mph fastballs through the zone for strike three.
"That was kind of just how it flowed," Gasser said of using his fastball so often. "I trust (catcher Anthony) Vilar back there, he's really good and when he puts it down I like it. Typically we'll keep going to it. ... It was a good pitch tonight."
Vilar is something akin to a personal catcher for Gasser. The pair are roommates and seem to have a good rapport. Gasser said the pair "see eye-to-eye in the game."
Gasser might have been finished after six innings, but he blazed through the sixth, needing just six pitches to retire the side in order. When the TinCaps notched two runs in the bottom half to take a 2-1 lead, Gasser got to start the seventh. He worked around a lead-off single, struck out a pair with fastballs and then ended the inning with a fly ball that was caught at the wall in left, leading him to breathe a visible sigh of relief as he exited the game.
"It was great," Gasser said of pitching into the seventh. "Especially in the bottom of the sixth, taking that lead, it just added even more of me wanting to go out there and compete again. ... I'm hoping to keep building off of that."
Unfortunately for the TinCaps, everything fell apart when Gasser came out of the game. Reliever Nick Thwaits, who came into the night with a 3.57 ERA and 10 straight scoreless innings under his belt, walked two, unleashed three wild pitches (one of them seemed more like a passed ball) and then served up a monster home run to slugger Jhonkensy Noel, Noel's league-leading 14th long ball of the season. By the time the dust settled, a 2-1 lead had become a three-run deficit and Fort Wayne's hopes of a bounce-back victory after Tuesday's difficult 3-2 loss in 10 innings were dashed.
Instead, the TinCaps' losing streak hit three games and they will need to win four straight to close the week if they are going to end their streak of six consecutive winless series.
In the ninth inning, Fort Wayne left-fielder Olivier Basabe grounded out to second and angrily swiped the air with his hand as he walked back to the dugout. It was a gesture that probably described how many of the TinCaps felt after yet another loss under rough circumstances. Manager Brian Esposito lamented his team gave a game to the Captains on Tuesday and it handed another gift to Lake County tonight. Fort Wayne is trying to build momentum as it gets set for the second half of the season, which begins June 24, but it's tough to do so when winnable contests keep slipping away.
Jack Stronach was among the few bright spots for the Fort Wayne offense tonight, notching two hits for the third time in six games and remaining one of the hottest players in the Midwest League. Brandon Valenzuela has been red-hot, as well, and scorched the ball four times tonight, though he only had one hit to go with three hard-luck outs. Otherwise, however, it's been pretty bleak for the Fort Wayne offense. Since scoring seven runs in the first five innings against Great Lakes on Saturday, the TinCaps have managed only one earned run in a regulation inning (i.e. not an extra inning where a runner starts on second base) in their last 27 frames. They just haven't been able to get good pitching and good hitting put together hardly at all for the last seven weeks. There's still plenty of season left, but this team needs a boost, and soon.