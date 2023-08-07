TinCaps infielder Graham Pauley was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on Monday after a six-game series against Great Lakes in which he hit .417 with a .440 OBP and led the MWL outright in RBI (11), runs (seven) and slugging percentage (.917) while tying for the lead on the circuit with three home runs and three doubles.
Pauley is the first TinCap to win the league's weekly honor since infielder Marcos Castañon did so July 10. Castañon and Pauley are the first pair of TinCaps to capture the award in the same season since Fernando Tatis Jr. (twice) and Hudson Potts did so in 2017.
“Ever since being called up to Fort Wayne, the goal has been to win and make a playoff push,” Pauley said in a statement. “My job as a player and teammate is to give everything I have each week to reach those goals. I think we have a really good shot at making a run with all the pieces we have here. I’m honored to receive this award and it wouldn’t have happened without the staff and teammates that have helped me develop.”
Pauley was promoted to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June. In 33 games since his promotion, he has 12 home runs and 33 RBI, both of which lead the league in that stretch. His slugging percentage of .631 is also tops in the MWL since June 29. The former Duke Blue Devil hit just four home runs in 62 games with Lake Elsinore.
“He’s hitting the ball really, really, really hard,” said Lucas Dunn, who usually hits directly after Pauley in the Fort Wayne order. “I told him it’s really fun from the on-deck circle to watch him go oppo(site field), too, it just looks super buttery. I mean, (12) home runs in a month is pretty impressive, I definitely haven’t seen that in the Midwest League.”
Pauley was plenty decorated in the Low-A California League, as well, ranking in the top 10 in the in batting average (.309), OBP (.422), and on-base plus slugging (.887) prior to his promotion. He was the Cal League Player of the Month in April and was the circuit's Player of the Week on June 4.
Pauley and the TinCaps split the series against the Loons and are tied with Dayton for the top spot in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race with 30 games left in the regular season. Fort Wayne opens a six-game series against Lansing on Tuesday and welcomes Dayton to Parkview Field for six games Aug. 15-20.