The TinCaps let a two-run lead slip away in the late innings Tuesday and lost the opener of a six-game series to the Great Lakes Loons 4-2 at Parkview Field despite five excellent innings from starting pitcher Bodi Rascon and two more hits from Nathan Martorella.
The loss was the sixth in seven games for Fort Wayne (4-12), which has a record two games worse than anyone else in the Midwest League.
3 Takeaways
Rascon delivers
Rascon, a 22-year-old left-hander, acquitted himself as well as he could have in front of Padres director of pitching development Rob Marcello, who was in attendance Tuesday. Rascon tossed five shutout innings, his longest scoreless outing since July 24, working himself out of trouble on a couple of occasions. Marcello personally approved sending Rascon out for the fifth inning – he had not gone more than three innings in either of his first two starts – and the southpaw rewarded that trust, retiring the side in order in that frame and striking out two along the way, including the final hitter he faced.
"It was obviously one of our best starting performances of the year," manager Jonathan Mathews said. "He was outstanding, I thought. ... When he didn't have a feel for his heater, he'd throw a breaking ball and get himself back in the strike zone. He and (catcher) Juan Zabala did a good job of that tonight: they would go with what was working at the time. It's a game of adjustments, people say that all the time and I thought those two guys did a nice making adjustments."
Rascon's start was all the more impressive considering he struggled mightily in his previous outing, recording only two outs while giving up two hits, two walks and four runs. He displayed a mature approach to dealing with that performance, which helped him Tuesday.
"I got moved around a little (last time), I didn't even get out of one inning," Rascon said, smiling. "I took it as a learning experience. There was a lot of bad things out of it, but there was good things out of it too. I took the good things and used them today."
Rascon touched 93 mph with his fastball – he sat 90-92 – and while the heater wasn't always located perfectly he used it to get most of his strikeouts after effectively setting up hitters with his curveball and slider.
Bash Brothers
The TinCaps' two best hitters to start this season have been, pretty unquestionably, first baseman Nathan Martorella and third baseman Marcos Castañon. Both of them rank in the top 15 in the Midwest League in on-base plus slugging (OPS) with Castañon eighth at .938 and Martorella 11th at .897. The pair struck again Tuesday, reaching base a combined six times with three walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Martorella drove in Fort Wayne's first run with a three-bagger hooked into the right-field corner and then scored the second when Lucas Dunn followed with an RBI single to right. The first baseman also helped stop an early Great Lakes rally when he caught a ball at first and fired across the diamond to nab a runner who had strayed too far off third to end the inning.
"Hitters hit and Marty's an offensive player," Mathews said. "He takes pride in his offense and he's going to be in the middle of that lineup for the most part every day unless he needs a night off. ... He's showed some power to all parts of the ballpark. He's an exciting offensive player."
Castañon, meanwhile, is one of the few players in the Fort Wayne lineup who is not a top 30 Padres prospect – Martorella is No. 23 – but he leads the team in OPS and singled and walked twice Tuesday, scoring the first run when Martorella him drove him in after a base on balls. His performance this year is of a piece with that of last season, when he hit 23 home runs for Low-A Lake Elsinore and got on base at a .397 clip.
"He's another guy who got his timing and his rhythm and is hitting balls to all parts of the ballpark," Mathews said. "Another guy that can do damage to the baseball. Similar to Marty, he's going to be in that two, three, four, five, the middle of that order."
With Martorella and Castañon hitting in the middle of the order behind Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill, who returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing most of last week's series against Peoria with an illness, the TinCaps have a dangerous stretch of hitters which an opposing team will struggle to navigate every night.
Close, but not there yet
Despite those positives from Tuesday's game, the TinCaps lost for the sixth time in seven contests. They weren't able to take advantage of the change of venue – the team was happy to return to Parkview Field after a difficult road trip in which it lost five of six and had more than a few players unavailable due to an illness which traveled through the clubhouse – and dropped a winnable game which they led 2-0 after six innings.
Wasting Rascon's start with a rough bullpen performance was just the latest example of Fort Wayne struggling to put together a good game from all facets. Mathews wanted his team's situational defense to be better and for the most part it was – Joshua Mears had an outfield assist to save a run and Zabala threw out a stealing runner at second in a crucial situation – but the team's clutch hitting wasn't there and the bullpen surrendered four runs in four innings. So far this season, it's always been something.
"We hope we win one or two or three in a row and then that's where we take off," Mathews said.
That hasn't happened yet, but the clubhouse still believes such a stretch is close at hand.
Player of the Game: Bodi Rascon
Rascon lowered his ERA from 9.82 to 4.15 with his second scoreless start in three outings this year. He struck out six – at least one in each inning – walked three and gave up just two hits. The lefty departed with Fort Wayne in front 2-0.
Extra innings
Martorella has been on base in all 16 games this season, the only player in the Midwest League who can say that. He is the only player in the league whose season-opening on-base streak extended past nine games. ... Merrill went 1 for 5 with an infield single in his return from to the lineup. ... Aaron Holiday (1-2) took the loss for Fort Wayne after giving up two runs in the eighth before pitching a scoreless ninth. He came into the game having worked 5 1/3 consecutive shutout frames over his previous two appearances with eight strikeouts, no walks and just one hit given up. ... Fort Wayne leadoff man Jakob Marsee singled, walked twice and stole two bases. His seven steals this year are tied for seventh in the league. He has only been caught once. His .443 OBP is eighth on the circuit. ... Dunn broke an 0-for-22 streak with his RBI single in the third. He did not have a hit on Fort Wayne's road trip, but has been on base 11 times with eight hits in his last five home games. ... Great Lakes' starter, Ronan Kopp, and closer, Jake Pilarski, hit 99 mph on the radar gun. ... The TinCaps went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. ... The teams combined to commit five errors. ... The game lasted 3:03. ... Great Lakes pitching coach David Anderson was ejected in the third inning for arguing a pitch clock violation.
What's next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game set at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 23-year-old right-hander Garrett Hawkins (0-2, 2.57 ERA) to the mound. Hawkins, the Padres' No. 19 prospect, per MLB.com, gave up one run in four innings while striking out three in his last start, against Peoria, but took the loss. The Loons will counter with right-hander Ben Casparius (2-0, 1.93 ERA).