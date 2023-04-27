The TinCaps' struggles continued Wednesday as they went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and their bullpen gave up four runs in five innings on the way to a 5-2 loss at Parkview Field, their seventh defeat in eight games and 13th in 17 contests to open the season.
Fort Wayne (4-13) slipped three games below the next-worst team in the Midwest League standings after its latest loss.
3 Takeaways
The starting pitching has been very good ...
TinCaps right-hander Garrett Hawkins turned in the latest in a series of solid outings for the Fort Wayne starters, giving up a run in four innings while striking out a season-high five, walking two and giving up four hits. He used his changeup and slider to excellent effect, retiring the first seven hitters he faced before laboring somewhat through his final 1 2/3 innings, which kept him from getting a chance to start the fifth.
Still, he fell in right in line with the rest of the starting rotation, which has given up six earned runs in 30 innings over the last seven games. That's a 1.50 ERA.
"We've got a good starting group of guys and we all get along pretty good so we're just trying to beat each other each week and continue to get better," Hawkins said.
The Padres' No. 19 prospect in particular has been consistently solid to open the year, posting a 2.45 ERA over his first three starts, though he has not yet gone deep into a game to have a chance for a win.
"You definitely want to try to get the fifth inning so you can maybe get a chance for a win, that's definitely the goal," he said. "But definitely my body feels good, I bounced back pretty well from last week, going four (innings against Peoria), so hopefully we can get some more innings under the belt."
... But the bullpen has struggled
While Fort Wayne's starters have been pitching very well across the board, its bullpen has not been able to hold the fort in the later innings. While the starters have a 1.50 ERA over the last seven games, Fort Wayne relievers have a 7.92 ERA and have issued 7.56 walks per nine innings in that span.
Wednesday was more of the same as the TinCaps' relief corps surrendered four runs in five innings while walking five. That was despite the first two pitchers out of the 'pen for Fort Wayne having combined for 10 1/3 innings of scoreless work coming into the game. Left-hander Chris Blanchard gave up his first run of the season by walking four of the six hitters he faced and righty Chris Lincoln surrendered his first tally on a home run an inning later. There just isn't an arm in the bullpen which has the look of a shutdown reliever right now and it's making the offense's job more difficult in the late innings.
"It's why we play nine innings," Mathews said. "So, some of the guys in the bullpen are going to have to pick up some slack. Some of them have done a nice job on occasion and then struggled on occasion. Some of them have done a nice job their first inning and then struggled their next inning going back out. Everybody's got to look inside and say, 'What can I do to get better tomorrow?'"
... And so has the offense
But the bullpen's rough performances for most of the season have not affected the outcome of too many games, simply because the Fort Wayne offense has not scored enough runs to make it matter. The TinCaps' bats seemed to wake up somewhat at the end of their last homestand, but that didn't carry over to the road as much as they would have liked and now they've scored just four runs in their last three games.
Tonight, they got enough runners on base – mostly through walks, of which Great Lakes issued eight while only giving up three hits – but they were unable to cash in those opportunities hardly at all. Marcos Castañon continued to rake with a pair of RBI on a single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but everyone else was 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and Castañon himself grounded out with two on and two out in the ninth, as Fort Wayne did not score in the inning despite Loons reliever Michael Hobbs throwing eight straight balls to open the frame, putting two on.
Fort Wayne is 2 for 19 with runners in scoring position in this series.
"In a large sample, in my experience, what you hit with runners in scoring position is what you hit, they don't vary much," Mathews said. "But in a short sample, one night or one week or one game, that can be tough. When I look at a box score after the game, whichever team does better with runners in scoring position, that's usually the team that wins. Whether that means getting big hits or getting two-out hits when you need them ... we haven't been cashing in on that big hit the last few nights."
Player of the Game: Luis Yanel Diaz
The Loons' No. 9 hitter went 2 for 3 with his first home run of the season – a mammoth two-run shot off right-hander Nick Thwaits in the eighth – three RBI, a walk and a run scored. He came into the game with an .050 batting average in eight games this year.
Extra Innings
Castañon has an OPS of .927, good for 10th in the Midwest League. His 11 RBI are also 10th and his .527 slugging percentage is ninth. ... Nathan Martorella went 0 for 4 for the TinCaps, the first time in 17 games this season he has failed to reach base. His 0-fer snaps the longest on-base streak in the league. ... Jakob Marsee went 1 for 3 and walked twice for Fort Wayne from the leadoff spot. His .453 OBP is eighth in the league and his 16 walks are fourth, one more than his 15 strikeouts. ... Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill went 0 for 3 with a walk and is 1 for 8 with a swinging-bunt single in two games since returning from the illness which kept him out most of last week's series against Peoria. ... The game was the second in a row to start the series which took more than three hours.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 19-year-old right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 8.10 ERA) to the mound. The reigning pitcher of the year in the Padres' farm system and the team's No. 7 prospect was scratched from his start last week after going four solid innings in his first home outing against Lake County on April 14. Great Lakes will counter with 22-year-old lefty Justin Wrobleski (0-2, 6.55 ERA).