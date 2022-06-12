The Captains slugged their way to four runs in the ninth inning this afternoon at Parkview Field and escaped Fort Wayne with a 5-3 victory and a series triumph in front of an announced crowd of 4,579. The TinCaps (22-35) have lost six of their last seven series. They led in the eighth inning or later in four of the six games this week and we're tied or leading in the eighth in five of the six.