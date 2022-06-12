Robert Hassell III returned to the TinCaps' lineup for the first time since May 29 this afternoon and wasted no time making an impact.
Fort Wayne suffered a difficult series-ending loss to Lake County, 5-3 at Parkview Field after the Captains scored four runs in the ninth to erase a two-run deficit, but Hassell went 2 for 4 in his return. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick ripped a double that one-hopped the wall in left in his first at-bat since leaving the team because of a bout of coronavirus and six innings later launched a two-run home run, his seventh long ball of the year, 414 feet to the concrete bleachers in right center to put the TinCaps up 3-0. His performance pushed him to the top of the league's batting average rankings with a .310 mark and into the top 10 in OPS at .851 (10th).
"I felt super confident," Hassell said. "I was watching the games when I was out and I was still keeping up with the pitchers and still preparing as if I was playing. ... I appreciated (manager Brian) Espo(sito) and all the coaches helping me out, getting me some live ABs against our guys, seeing the ball, tracking, doing the most. That helped me going in and I felt really good, felt like I was seeing the ball well."
Hassell's home run was among his most impressive swings of the season. It came on a fastball up and in and he was able to clear his hips and turn on the ball, driving it with authority into the right-center gap, his pull side. While Hassell has demonstrated an ability to drive the ball to the opposite field, power to the pull side has been something he has worked to develop, despite a swing that naturally catches the ball a bit later in the zone. When he does hit to the pull side, he says he has "extreme confidence" and his numbers have been outstanding when he takes the ball that direction.
Esposito was impressed the swing tweaks Hassell made before his time on the shelf carried over to his return.
"The adjustments that he made prior to going on the COVID list are obviously intact today," the first-year TinCaps manager said. "Those are the things we worried about a little bit with the layoff: does he fall back into that setup where he wasn't quite using his body to line up and deliver the barrel to the ball with authority? Everything stayed connected and some balls came off the barrel the way we expect them to.
"It's good for him he was able to retain that, that's part of skill acquisition is to be able to retain information and then apply it under a stressful time like this where he hadn't seen a live at-bat in 10 days, but today he's able to go out there and get it done."
Hassell, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres' organization, said his time away from the team was "tough" but he tried to stay as engaged as he could with his teammates despite being out of the clubhouse.
One aspect of Hassell's performance from before his trip to the COVID list that carried over to today was his use of a bright pink bat and a pair of pink armbands on his right arm. According to the Fort Wayne outfielder, the bat is for performance and the armbands are for accessorizing.
"The pink bat is just the best-feeling bat I have right now and it just so happened to be pink," Hassell said. "And with the armbands, I didn't want the pink bat to be the only pink thing I had on, so I had to do a little something else. ... Just matching a little bit, nothing crazy."
Hassell's performance was the highlight of a difficult afternoon for the TinCaps. After a three-run bottom of the seventh, they were six outs away from a series-splitting victory and had a no-hitter going at the time. But the Captains started the eighth inning with a bunt single – the game was still close enough that no unwritten rules were broken – and went on to score five runs in the final two frames to steal a win from a TinCaps team that could have used a triumph after managing only two hits in a loss Saturday night.
Fort Wayne has Monday off and starts a series with the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday in Lansing. The Lugnuts and TinCaps are tied for last place in the Midwest League's East Divison, but Fort Wayne took 5 of 6 when the teams met in April. That was the TinCaps' best series of the season by a wide margin and they've been trying to recapture the magic of that stretch of games, in which they scored at least nine runs four times, ever since.
Heading into that series, Esposito emphasized the need for the players to evaluate themselves and focus on the finer details of their performance.
"It starts with the work we're putting in," he said. "It starts with reflecting on how we're putting ourselves in these positions. If you're not having the success you want at the plate, what things are instrumental in that? ... This off day, some guys are going to spend some time thinking about where they're falling short and how they're going to do things a little differently.
"I'm okay with wins and losses – obviously I want to win every game, I don't think anyone wants to show up and lose – but as far as the process we need to be moving the needle forward as far as an organization and our players who need to get better need to get better. Every moment on the field is important."