The TinCaps open their 2023 season Thursday night with a matchup against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 6:35 p.m. in Comstock Park, Michigan.
For those who wish to follow along with the team during its Opening Day matchup and the rest of its 132-game schedule, the TinCaps have a number of avenues through which to do so. For the first time, fans can watch every single TinCaps game for free.
Here is a look at the options.
Streaming
Bally Live app
All 132 Fort Wayne games will be available at no cost through the new Bally Live app. Fans can not only watch games on Bally Live, but the app also provides the ability to interact with other viewers in a “crowd zone” chat, plus other unique features.
The Bally Live app is available for download on iOS and Android. Those who download the app can also watch live games for most of the other 119 affiliated Minor League Baseball teams.
MiLB.TV
This subscription-only service costs $3.99 per month or $29.99 for the whole year. For their money, subscribers receive the ability to stream every TinCaps game live or on-demand. They can also listen to every out-of-market MLB game live or on-demand as well.
MLB.TV
Within the MLB app, those MLB.TV subscribers who select the San Diego Padres as their “favorite team,” will find TinCaps games on the MLB app’s home screen (that applies to mobile devices and smart TVs).
For more information MiLB.TV and MLB.TV, click here.
Radio
1380 The Fan (1380 AM, 100.9 FM)
As in previous seasons, fans can hear every TinCaps game on 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM, along with 1380TheFan.com. Listeners can also stream the radio broadcast on the 1380 The Fan app.