On the morning of July 7, TinCaps catcher Adam Kerner had not started since June 23, had batted only once since that start and had played in just 11 games all season.
Since July 7, the team's erstwhile reserve backstop has started three times, collected five hits, driven in five runs, scored twice, doubled twice and stolen his first base of the season. On Tuesday, in a matchup against visiting Lansing at Parkview Field, he was instrumental as the designated hitter in Fort Wayne's 7-1 victory, going 2 for 4 with a double, a pair of RBI and a run scored.
"The guy's always in a position to do things," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Kerner. "He does all the duties most people don't do that aren't very glamorous, you'll never see in a box score, you'll never see in a report, but he continues to stay prepared, he does his job.
"If you look at the way our (roster) is constructed right now, we're extremely heavy on the left-handed hitting side. So anytime we get a chance with a left-handed starter in there, it's the day for him to go out there and get those at-bats. And once again not only did he get a hit off the lefty (Lansing starter Mac Lardner), but he got one off the righty too (reliever Diego Granado). Kudos to him continuing to show up every day, it's tough to do."
Kerner's contributions to the Fort Wayne lineup rely on his ability to stay ready at all times, even with long stretches between appearances. He has earned himself a few extra at-bats recently because of his hot hitting (one of the outs he made July 7 came in the 12th inning of an eventual 11-10, 13-inning loss, when he rocketed a line drive directly at the third baseman; if the ball had gotten through it would have been a game-winning hit), but his at-bats will still likely be somewhat sporadic going forward with highly-touted catcher Brandon Valenzuela on the roster. That reality means Kerner's mental approach is key.
"I just try not to get into my own head, really, and honestly just focus on other stuff, like working with our pitchers and trying to do stuff to help the other guys," said the catcher, a 37th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. "Then when I get called on, I go in there and treat it like Opening Day."
Kerner's two-run double in the sixth inning Tuesday capped a string of seven unanswered runs for the TinCaps after they fell behind 1-0 in the third inning. Also key to that offensive outburst – Fort Wayne is scoring more than seven runs per contest against Lansing this season so Tuesday's performance was actually par for the course – was left-fielder Corey Rosier, who went 3 for 3 (one of the hits was a perfectly-placed bunt single up the third-base line), scored twice (he leads the league with 60 runs), stole his 26th base (fifth in the league) and drew a walk (his 49 free passes are also fifth on the circuit). His .372 OBP after tonight's contest is ninth in the league.
Rosier has recently moved from the leadoff spot he occupied most of the season to the middle of the order (he has hit fifth or sixth most often), with fellow speedster Max Ferguson taking his place at the top). Esposito believes that has benefited the 22-year-old Rosier.
"We got him out of that spot where he didn't feel compelled to do too much," Esposito said. "Sometimes people pressure in the three- or four-hole, he felt pressure in the leadoff spot to get on every time. ... It's tough sometimes, it's good where he's hitting right now, he's found a little niche between (Valenzuela) and (Jarryd Dale). ... I just look for him to continue to use his skillset and play the game the way it's supposed to be played.
Tuesday's victory propelled Fort Wayne out of the cellar in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings and within one game of the Lugnuts for fourth place. Fort Wayne is 10-3 against Lansing this season with a plus-50 run differential and has now won four of its last five contests as it tries to climb back into the postseason picture with 50 games left.
"It's just a matter of us going out and continuing to do what we're doing," Esposito said. "We've made some changes to our personnel, we have some different players, some guys who are at the halfway point, have gained some experience with what High-A baseball looks like. ... We just went out (Tuesday) and we played some pretty good baseball. Guys are doing things they weren't doing ordinarily in the first half. Guys are trying to find ways on (base).
"Sometimes it takes a little bit of time for guys to recognize what their skillsets are and make some adjustments."
The TinCaps are at their best when, like Tuesday, they can get a lead early and then start to tack on runs. In those situations, they're able to use the aggressive baserunning tactics that worked so well early in the season. It's hard for a team to steal as many bases when it's playing from behind, but when it's tied or leading, runners can get aggressive. Fort Wayne stole four bases in the 7-1 triumph, went 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position and got excellent pitching performances from Noel Vela and relievers Edwuin Bencomo and Ethan Routzahn. That's a winning formula and it's working for the TinCaps right now. They have five games left against Lansing this week to pile up some victories heading into the four-day break that starts Monday.