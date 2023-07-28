Austin Krob pitched seven shutout innings, Graham Pauley and Nathan Martorella homered for the second time each in the series against West Michigan and the TinCaps rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Whitecaps on Friday at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.
The victory clinched a series split for Fort Wayne (49-45, 17-11 second half) after it had dropped two series in a row. Coupled with Dayton's 7-6 loss to Great Lakes, the triumph pushed the TinCaps' lead in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race to two games.
The visitors went in front for good in the second inning, when Pauley and Carlos Luis hit home runs on back-to-back pitches for a 2-0 lead. The blast was Pauley's eighth of the season at High-A and second in as many nights while Luis went deep for the fourth time.
Pauley's eight home runs have come in 24 games with Fort Wayne. He hit four homers in 62 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He was also part of the TinCaps' previous back-to-back home run pairing, with Lucas Dunn on June 29.
The 22-year-old Pauley went 3 for 5 and scored twice Friday. It was his first three-hit performance since that June 29 game against Lake County, when he hit two home runs in his High-A debut. He is working on an 11-game on-base streak.
Luis added a pair of RBI singles and drove in three runs in all. He scored twice.
Martorella made it 4-0 with his own long ball in the third inning, a two-run shot which was his league-leading 16th of the year. He also leads the MWL with 67 RBI and is second with 59 runs. He scored twice Friday and also drew a walk. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .870 is also No. 1 in the league, catapulting up from third on Thursday.
Nathan Martorella just DESTROYED a baseball pic.twitter.com/P6haV51vtf— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 28, 2023
Martorella is within striking distance of the Fort Wayne franchise home run record of 21, set in 2017 by Fernando Tatis Jr.
Krob (2-1) made the lead stand up, turning in the best start of his two-year pro career. He struck out eight, walked two and gave up only four hits to lower his ERA with Fort Wayne to 2.00. The southpaw has given up zero earned runs in two of his last three starts and became the second Fort Wayne starter, after Ryan Bergert on May 26, to complete seven innings this season. He threw 99 pitches, setting a new season-high for a TinCaps pitcher.
Austin KrobQuietly having a really good year between Low A and High A. Eric Hosmer level ground ball rate but for a pitcher. 6 innings, 7 Ks, and 0 runs allowed today. pic.twitter.com/PNHtOcJRzQ— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 29, 2023
Albert Fabian had two hits, including a double, and scored a run for Fort Wayne. Anthony Vilar chipped in a two-run single to complete the scoring in the fifth. Leadoff man Kai Murphy went 0 for 4 and saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end.
Right-hander Carter Loewen pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Fort Wayne. He has given up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings over his last five appearances.
Lucas Dunn, red hot through June and most of July, missed his third straight game. He was hit in the hand by a pitch Sunday and was in obvious pain, though he stayed in the game and also played Tuesday.