During the TinCaps' stretch of 22 losses in 32 games to open the season, there was a familiar pattern to the team's defeats.
The losses were usually pitcher's duels in the early going as Fort Wayne's offense struggled to put anything together and its excellent starting pitching gamely tried to keep it in the game. Then, in the late innings, the TinCap bullpen would give up a crooked number or two and the end result was a game which was closer than it looked on the scoreboard at the end of the night.
Those games had been almost non-existent for the last two months for the TinCaps as they reeled off a string of 33 wins in 49 games heading into the All-Star Break and then scored 26 runs in a three-game stretch from, Sunday through Wednesday, but they played like the April TinCaps on Thursday in the third matchup of their six-game set against Lake County, watching a one-run deficit in the seventh turn into an 11-2 loss as the Fort Wayne offense managed only two hits one game after piling up 15.
It was a disappointing night at Parkview Field as a crowd of more than 7,300 fans was never able to get into the game while the Fort Wayne offense sputtered. Worse still, the TinCaps (45-42, 13-8 second half) lost a game to West Michigan – a 7-6 winner over South Bend – in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot and now lead the Whitecaps by only three games with 41 to play.
While the offense was rough most of the night – the lefty-heavy TinCaps lineup was stymied by Lake County southpaw Steve Hajjar, who gave up only one hit in five shutout innings and struck out seven – it was the bullpen which again took center stage in the defeat.
A quartet of relievers – Carter Loewen, Adam Smith, Alan Mundo and Keegan Collett – combined to give up 10 runs over the final three innings while walking five and surrendering seven hits in that stretch to balloon Fort Wayne's season bullpen ERA to 4.99, second-worst in the Midwest League.
The damage would have been significantly worse without an outstanding Houdini act from Loewen in the sixth. After Aaron Holiday walked the first two batters of the inning, Loewen replaced him and issued five consecutive balls to start his own night and load the bases. From there, however, the hard-throwing right-hander bounced back and used his lethal fastball-slider combo to punch out three straight hitters and keep the score at 1-0. It was the type of performance the TinCaps need far more often from their bullpen: Come in down a run or two and keep Fort Wayne in the game until the offense can wake up. Loewen was extremely unlucky in the seventh, giving up a "triple" on a pop fly to center which Fort Wayne's Jakob Marsee lost in the lights and then surrendering a seeing-eye single to center through a drawn-in infield to make it 2-0. Overall, however, it was an encouraging outing for Loewen, who is making his way back from the Tommy John surgery which cost him most of 2022 and is trying to stack good games on top of one another.
In the eighth and ninth, however, Smith, Mundo and Collett struggled mightily to throw strikes. Their rough performances became extremely important when Lake County reliever Lenny Torres Jr. walked three straight TinCaps in the bottom of the ninth, including Kervin Pichardo with the bases loaded, to end the shutout. Had Fort Wayne's bullpen been more stingy in the late innings, the TinCaps could have had a chance for a comeback in the final frame against a Lake County relief corps which has an ERA even worse than Fort Wayne's at 5.15.
If the TinCaps are going to hang on to a playoff spot down the stretch, they will need some better performances from a bullpen which has not been able to string them together very often this season.
Henry returns
TinCaps right-hander Henry Henry, who also pitched for Fort Wayne in 2018 and 2019, has been almost solely a reliever since 2019 and made his first start of the season in 21 appearances tonight. He will likely be part of the TinCaps' starting rotation going forward following the departures of Adam Mazur, Jairo Iriarte and Ryan Bergert to Double-A San Antonio and he gave an indication he can handle the role Thursday, working three efficient innings and giving up only three hits and one run without a walk. He needed just 39 pitches to get through those three frames and it was encouraging to see him locate his fastball and work off of the heater with his breaking pitches after he issued 23 walks in 24 2/3 innings in his 20 relief appearances to open the year.
The TinCaps will need the 2019 Midwest League All-Star to hold down a starting spot for the foreseeable future unless the Padres send more reinforcements from Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Extra Innings
TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella singled and walked and nearly clubbed his league-leading 15th home run of the year, flying out to the wall in right-center in the eighth. His .848 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is third in the Midwest League, as are his 56 walks.
Phyllis Sorg, an 88-year-old TinCaps fan who lives at Lutheran Life Villages, threw out the first pitch prior to the game. It had been a dream of hers to do so and she practiced several days a week to make a good throw. Her toss caught the inside corner.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Austin Krob (1-1, 2.22 ERA overall; 1-0, 1.80 ERA in three starts with Fort Wayne) to the mound. Krob is coming off a start in which he pitched five innings without giving up an earned run, struck out five and surrendered only one walk and four hits against league-leading Great Lakes. The Captains will counter with another 23-year-old lefty in Rodney Boone (4-3, 5.18 ERA).