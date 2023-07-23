If the TinCaps are going to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite the loss of a sizable group of the best players on their roster last week, they are going to need some pitchers to step up to replace the three aces who were promoted to Double-A San Antonio: Jairo Iriarte, Ryan Bergert and Adam Mazur.
On Sunday, left-hander Bodi Rascon provided the latest in a series of indications he might be capable of being one of those pitchers. Rascon was a hard-luck loser in the 2-1 Fort Wayne defeat at the hands of the Lake County Captains, the TinCaps' sixth loss in nine games, but he pitched very well throughout, striking out six and giving up only five hits and a run in five-plus innings, leaving with his team trailing 1-0.
Crucially for a pitcher who has struggled with command issues for much of the season, Rascon only issued two walks, including just one after the second batter of the game.
Nor is this start an isolated performance. The 6-foot-5 southpaw has put together five straight excellent outings, posting a 1.64 ERA over 22 innings in those appearances while striking out 26. It's been quite the turnaround after he had a 5.45 ERA in his first 10 starts through the middle of June. Along with Victor Lizarraga, he seems poised to finish the season much better than he started it and potentially help the TinCaps to the playoffs along the way.
"Lately, it's just been my confidence, I think mostly mentally," Rascon said. "Before, I was struggling a lot, just beating myself up for nothing. And pretty much this last month, I've been like, 'Hey, just fill it (the strike zone) up.' If they hit it, they hit it, if they don't, they don't. Just go with it. It's a game of failures, but there's positives, too."
Rascon said he developed a new sense of confidence after meeting with higher-ups in the Padres' player development offices, who emphasized he was pitching well on the whole and was generating soft contact and poor swings when he kept the ball in the zone. All that was holding him back, the message was, was the odd walk here and there and he has worked to limit those in recent weeks, finding the most success Sunday.
"He was really good," manager Jonathan Mathews said of Rascon's performance in the finale of the six-game series. "And we needed that, we were a little short in the bullpen so the fact that he pounded the strike zone ... Bodi was outstanding today."
Mathews was impressed enough with Rascon's work that he sent him out for the sixth inning to face Lake County's red-hot Dayan Frias. It was the first time Rascon had pitched into the sixth this season and he was unable to record an out, surrendering back-to-back singles before his day came to an end, but he appreciated the manager having the confidence in him to give him a shot at an extra frame.
"Skip (Mathews) is probably the best manager I've ever had," the lefty said. "He wants you to go out there; he knows you learn from success and from failure, so he goes, 'Hey, go out there, keep having fun, keep doing what you're doing.'"
Rascon is aware of the type of attrition the TinCaps have suffered in their starting rotation in recent weeks with not only the three pitchers mentioned above but fellow right-hander Jared Kollar going to San Antonio, but he is not convinced the staff needs to take a step back statistically as a result.
"I have just to have to keep doing my job, keep filling up the zone and I think it will all work out," he said. "We can be as good as we've ever been. ... We got a bunch of young arms, exciting arms. It'll be fun to see how we end this out."
Offense sputters again
But the TinCaps won't win many games if they hit the way they did in the back portion of this series, no matter how good the pitching is. The TinCaps managed nine hits across three games Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a brief, interlude in a 6-4 win Saturday.
After Fort Wayne was red-hot at the plate for months, suddenly the only ones hitting with any kind of consistency are Nathan Martorella and Lucas Dunn, who each reached base twice Sunday despite the team managing only eight baserunners in all.
Martorella in particular must have felt like Atlas holding up the sky for most of the series. Of those nine hits across Thursday, Friday and Sunday, the lefty-swinging slugger had four of them, including Fort Wayne's first hit Sunday, a seventh-inning single which banged off the wall in right field. Martorella also walked six times in the six-game series and flew out to the wall twice. His .849 on-base plus slugging ranks fourth in the Midwest League and he is working on a five-game hitting streak, even as almost everyone around him searches for answers.
Dunn has had plenty of answers in recent weeks, posting a .494 OBP since June 30 and getting on base twice Sunday. He added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to score Martorella for Fort Wayne's only run of the afternoon, but his status is one to watch going forward as he took a pitch off the hand Sunday and was in obvious pain. After a visit from the trainer, he remained in the game, but his availability going forward could depend on how the hand responds over the next couple of days. Fort Wayne could ill-afford to lose him for any length of time.
The biggest key to a TinCaps resurgence at the plate is likely at the top. After scoring 28 runs in a stretch of 29 games through Wednesday, TinCaps leadoff man Jakob Marsee, the league-leader in runs scored by a wide margin and one of the top OBP men on the circuit, is 1 for 15 over his last four games, though he did draw a walk Sunday. Getting him back to being the on-base machine he has been much of the season would give Martorella, Dunn and fellow slugger Graham Pauley more RBI opportunities.
Baserunning mistakes
One of the key moments in Sunday's game came in the third inning, when Lake County reliever Sergio Morillo opened the inning with nine straight balls and walked three consecutive TinCaps to open the frame. With the game still scoreless and Rascon dealing, it was a chance for Fort Wayne to break it open against a Lake County bullpen that has been the worst in the Midwest League by ERA this year.
Instead, the TinCaps ran themselves out of the inning, with Kervin Pichardo and Joshua Mears getting picked off second and third, respectively, in quick succession by Lake County catcher Joe Donovan. There was nothing special about either play; Donovan just happened to make good throws and the TinCap baserunners happened to have wandered too far off the bags while taking their secondary leads. The TinCaps ended up with nothing when Nerwilian Cedeño flew out deep to center to end the frame, slamming his bat on the ground after he did so.
For nearly two months, the TinCaps made precious few mistakes of that nature, but they seemed significantly more common this week and they will need to be corrected if Fort Wayne is going to remain in the playoff hunt. It was a particularly difficult time for Mears to make such a blunder as he is in the midst of a 1-for-30 slump and could have used a boost of confidence after drawing a four-pitch walk from Morillo.
Extra Innings
Parkview Field had a total series attendance of 40,438, the largest of any series at the downtown stadium since the Midwest League went to six-game sets at the start of the 2021 season. Attendance was 13.5% higher for this series than for the previous best-attended set, the last of the 2022 season.
Lake County manager Omir Santos and shortstop Milan Tolentino were ejected in separate incidents Sunday. Santos was tossed for arguing a check-swing call between innings and Tolentino got the early shower after flying out in the eighth inning. It was unclear what got under Tolentino's skin, but he was barking at home plate umpire Jack Wason on the way back to the dugout and Wason ejected him. Parkview Field is set up so visiting players and personnel have to go through the tunnel near the home dugout to get to their clubhouse, so Tolentino walked all the way from the Lake County dugout across the field to that tunnel with his equipment in tow, making sure to pass directly behind Wason on the way out to get in a final word.
What's Next?
The TinCaps have Monday off and then head to Comstock Park, Michigan, for six games against West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark starting Tuesday. The Whitecaps trail the TinCaps by three games in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot, while Dayton is two games behind Fort Wayne.
"It's July 23, I want them to use the off-day to stay away from (the ballpark)," Mathews said. "Just refresh, I think some of them are probably going to go see a movie and stay cool and just rest and get ready to go for West Michigan. They'll do their homework (Monday) on who we'll face Tuesday, but at this point in the year, I want them to refresh their bodies for the most part, and their minds, honestly."