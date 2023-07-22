After the TinCaps' relentless offense pushed across 11 runs in an easy win over Lake County on Wednesday, Fort Wayne utility player Lucas Dunn was bullish about his team's outlook going forward despite the losses of a slew of key players to promotion in recent weeks.
"The vibes are getting better, the music's getting louder in the clubhouse, so things like that are turning up," Dunn said.
There has been no music at all the last two nights, however, as the TinCaps have dropped back-to-back games by a combined 18 runs, including a 9-0 decision at the hands of the Captains on Friday night at Parkview Field. After piling up 15 hits in the win Wednesday, Fort Wayne has managed only seven over the last two games and seems to be finally feeling the effects of losing two of the Midwest League's best hitters, Marcos Castañon and Jackson Merrill, to Double-A last week. They are now 2-5 without that pair in the lineup after going 7-1 in the final eight games with them.
Manager Jonathan Mathews, who was the TinCaps' hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021, says his team has not done a good job of executing its plan at the plate over the last two games.
"I felt like we fell into letting the pitcher do what he wanted to do to us," Mathews said. "I talked a lot to the guys about, 'If he's trying to get you out this way, absolutely refuse. If you get out a different way, fine.' If he's trying to get you to hit the ball on the ground and you're making outs in the air with solid contact, fine."
Part of the problem the last two games for Fort Wayne, in which one of the most powerful teams in the MWL has just one extra-base hit all told, was that Lake County started a pair of left-handed pitchers. The TinCaps are inordinately left-handed heavy right now with Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella, Albert Fabian, Anthony Vilar and Graham Pauley in the lineup from that side of the plate Friday and another lefty, Carlos Luis, waiting on the bench. That's an unusual number of southpaws in any lineup and it makes the TinCaps vulnerable to lefties on the mound, especially good ones like Lake County's Steve Hajjar and Rodney Boone, who have started the last two nights.
"We're not a great matchup right now for left-handed starters," Mathews admitted. "We're very left-handed-heavy and it's not like there's a ton of righties on the bench. ... There's going to be some nights where we face lefties and it's going to be tough. I think our guys are getting better against left-handed pitching as they're seeing more of it. I throw left-handed, (assistant coach Brian Burres) throws left-handed, (bench coach) Jerry Downs throws left-handed, so we give it to them a lot (in batting practice). So, I think in the long run it'll be good for them."
Martorella, who has been Fort Wayne's best hitter most of the season, remains so currently. He banged a pair of singles to right Friday, accounting for 40% of the TinCaps' total hits by himself, and narrowly missing a home run with his frozen rope off the very top of the 15-foot-high wall in right in the ninth. In the sixth, Martorella flew out to the wall, forcing Captains right-fielder Joe Lampe to leap halfway up the wall to pull the ball in. Thus did the Midwest League's leading home-run hitter just miss hitting a pair of long balls on an otherwise bleak night for the Fort Wayne offense. Martorella's on-base plus slugging of .850 ranks fourth in the MWL.
Outside of the No. 23 Padres prospect, however, Fort Wayne had precious little going to speak of at the plate Friday. Dunn, who had been one of the hottest hitters in the league up through Wednesday, went 0-for-4 and grounded into a pair of double plays, erasing both of Martorella's hits. Leadoff man Jakob Marsee, the league's leader in runs scored who had crossed the plate 28 times in 29 games through Wednesday, has not scored in the last two contests, though he did reach base twice again Friday with a single and a walk, leaving his OBP at .403, second in the league. Beyond Marsee and Martorella, however, the TinCaps don't have a ton of punch at the moment and were shut out Friday for the first time since June 1.
Krob gets unlucky
The victim of Fort Wayne's lack of offense was southpaw TinCaps starter Austin Krob. Krob got off to a terrific start, retiring the first seven hitters he faced, including three by strikeout, but eventually gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings while striking out five and walking three.
The 23-year-old lefty probably deserved better than he got: A ground ball up the middle with a runner on first and one out in what turned out to be a three-run top of the third probably should have been an inning-ending double play – Fort Wayne shortstop Kervin Pichardo appeared to misjudge it and let it slip past his glove. The departed Merrill probably turns two in that situation more often than not. Then, in the fifth, an errant throw from Vilar into center-field on a stolen-base attempt brought in the Captains' fourth run of the night. Krob was visibly frustrated walking off the mound at the end of the fifth, but his fourth start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore was generally solid, as had been his first three (though with better results in those earlier outings).
"He's a fierce competitor and he was the same tonight," Mathews said. "He gave up some soft contact, a little bit of tough-luck hits early. ... But especially early in the game I thought he attacked the zone, I thought he competed, which is who he is."
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga (1-5, 4.60 ERA), the No. 7 Padres prospect, to the mound. Lizarraga retired the first 13 hitters he faced in his last outing at Great Lakes last Saturday, but then gave up three hits, walked two and hit a batter in succession before being taken out of the game. The Captains will counter with right-hander Ethan Hankins (0-4, 11.77 ERA).