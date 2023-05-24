TinCaps ace Jairo Iriarte turned in his worst start of the season and Fort Wayne started a 12-game homestand and a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts with an 11-4 loss at Parkview Field, giving up 16 hits along the way, one short of a season-high for the TinCap pitching staff.
3 Takeaways
Iriarte shows his mortality
At first, it appeared Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect who came in with a string of 13 consecutive scoreless innings, during which he had given up only two hits, to his credit, would turn in another scintillating performance. He struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches, touching 97 mph with his fastball, and eliciting a laugh in the dugout from manager Jonathan Mathews.
But the Lugnuts got to Iriarte in the third, ending his scoreless streak at 15 1/3 innings with an RBI single from Max Muncy (no relation to Dodgers standout Max Muncy) and then hammered away in the fourth, collecting five hits and taking a hit by pitch before Iriarte was able to retire the side with Fort Wayne trailing 6-2.
Mathews was not concerned about Iriarte's poor outing and called it "just one of those nights," but it was tough for the TinCaps to start such a long homestand with their ace on the mound and not come away with a victory, especially after racking up nine hits of their own. Iriarte had not given up more than two runs or more than four hits in any previous start, but surrendered seven hits and six runs in four frames Tuesday.
Iriarte not only struggled to retire the Lugnuts, but also ran slightly afoul of umpire Charlie Welling, who balked at Iriarte licking his fingers while the umpire thought he was on the rubber. Iriarte insisted he was straddling the rubber, not on it, but Welling had a discussion with the pitcher as the right-hander walked off the mound at the end of the first inning (more than the usual umpire-checking-for-foreign-substances-on-the-hand conversations which are now ubiquitous) and later called Iriarte for an automatic ball with a 3-1 count for a violation of the rule.
"Those sort of things rattle guys sometimes, but you're going to have to live with it because stuff like that is going to happen," Mathews said.
Martorella can't be stopped
TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella has been one of the best hitters in the Midwest League all season and he is currently in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season. One game after hitting a go-ahead grand slam and driving in five runs in an 11-10 win over Dayton on Sunday, the lefty slugger went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two walks against the Lugnuts on Tuesday.
He raised his already elite OPS to .915 with that performance, a figure which now ranks sixth in the Midwest League and he raised his walk total to 26 against only 27 strikeouts.
As this reporter has written previously, the best word to describe Martorella is "professional." No matter how many runs up or down the TinCaps are, the former Cal Bear is going to deliver a professional at-bat, waiting for his pitch, spoiling two-strike offerings and refusing to swing at much out of the zone. Fort Wayne trailed by eight runs after 4 1/2 innings Tuesday, but Martorella reached base twicw after that, helping ensure the TinCaps' offense didn't go into hibernation after the big middle innings from the Lugnuts.
"Today happened, you can't dwell on the past, so we're just looking to take everything game by game, day by day and just get a win (Wednesday)," Martorella said.
A better outcome
While it wasn't specifically related to the game against the Lugnuts, the TinCaps did get a victory of sorts as they were able to retrieve the ball from the final out of their no-hitter against Dayton last week.
After Fort Wayne center-fielder Jakob Marsee caught the final out of the no-no on the warning track, he turned and fired the ball into the stands, where it was caught by a fan named Wyatt. On Tuesday, the TinCaps announced on Instagram that Wyatt had reached out to the team and offered the milestone baseball back. In return, the TinCaps gave him a ball signed by all three pitchers (Iriarte, Alan Mundo and Adam Smith) who participated in the no-hitter, plus other memorabilia.
We got our no-hitter ⚾️ back! https://t.co/3dl4iU49dR— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) May 23, 2023
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second game of the six-game set at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send right-hander Jared Kollar (1-0, 2.77 ERA) to the mound. Kollar, in the rotation in place of injured Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins, struck out seven and gave up just two hits and a run in four innings against Dayton last week. The Lugnuts will counter with 25-year-old lefty Brady Basso (0-0, 3.86 ERA).