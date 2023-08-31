Kervin Pichardo sent the TinCaps in front with an RBI single in the eighth, Colton Bender homered and drove in three runs and Fort Wayne topped South Bend 8-5 on Thursday night in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,725 at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne (63-60, 31-26 second half) entered the night 2 1/2 games back of West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. The Whitecaps are in the midst of a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts.
With the score knotted at 5 in the eighth, Fort Wayne third baseman Carlos Luis led off with a double high off the wall in left. Two batters later, Pichardo roped a single to right-center and Luis chugged around to score the go-ahead run.
Pichardo reached base three times with the single and a pair of walks. He also scored a run in the eighth when Bender, hitting as the crowd was still buzzing from Pichardo's clutch knock, blasted a towering two-run home run to the concourse in left for his third home run of the season and first July 6.
First baseman Griffin Doersching also hit a two-run homer for the TinCaps, a screaming line drive to the bleachers in left in the second to put Fort Wayne in front 2-0. It was Doersching's second homer in six games since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week and he has driven in seven runs in those games.
The Fort Wayne bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up only one hit while striking out six and walking one. The TinCap relief corps has worked nine shutout frames over the last two games. Cole Paplham pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his third save in six appearances with the TinCaps.