Nathan Martorella ripped a go-ahead grand slam 427 feet off the façade in center field at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio, and the TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons 11-10 in the finale of a six-game series between the teams Sunday afternoon.
Fort Wayne (15-24) won the series 4-2 and has taken back-to-back road sets. The TinCaps have won five of their last seven games overall. They are 10-8 since a 5-16 start.
The visitors led 6-4 after RBI hits from Joshua Mears and Jackson Merrill in the fourth inning and sent the margin to three runs when Cole Cummings scored on a passed ball in the seventh, but the Dragons (17-22) responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame. The first five Dayton runners reached base in the inning and Justice Thompson broke a 7-all tie with a three-run home run off Fort Wayne's Nick Thwaits. Four of the runs in the inning were charged to right-hander Aaron Holiday, who started the frame and did not record an out.
In the top of the eighth, Mears walked, Merrill singled and Lucas Dunn walked to load the bases in front of Martorella. Off new pitcher Jake Gozzo, the lefty-swinging slugger delivered his seventh home run of the year to give Fort Wayne the victory, tying him for the Midwest League lead in long balls in the process.
Martorella is also second in the league in RBI with 30 after equaling a season-high with five Sunday, adding a run-scoring double in the third to his grand slam. The former Cal Bear's on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .892 is eighth on the circuit. Teammate Marcos Castañon, who also doubled Sunday, is 15th in OPS at .804, but left the series finale for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning for undisclosed reasons.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, stayed hot with a 3-for-5 afternoon in which he scored twice, drove in a run and stole his fourth base of the season. The 2021 No. 27 overall pick extended his current hitting streak to eight games, a stretch which has straddled a week-long absence because of a non-COVID illness. In those eight games, Merrill is hitting .314 with eight runs scored and a .486 slugging percentage.
Mears went 1 for 3, worked two walks, scored two runs and drove one in. Fort Wayne drew seven free passes and collected 11 hits in all.
Designated hitter Carlos Luis gave the TinCaps an early lead with a two-run home run in the top of the first after Merrill had singled. It was Luis's second long ball of the season. He went 1 for 4 and has eight hits in his last four games to go along with seven RBI and three extra-base hits.
Fort Wayne reliever Bobby Milacki pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out five, walking none and giving up only three hits. He came on in relief of starter Bodi Rascon, who was roughed up early.
Milacki gave way to Holiday and Thwaits in the seventh, however, and the Fort Wayne bullpen nearly cost the team a third game in the series after giving up late-inning crooked numbers in defeats Thursday and Friday. The TinCaps' bullpen ERA of 4.76 is third-worst in the Midwest League, while their starters' ERA of 3.75 is tied for fifth.
Raul Brito pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his first save.
What's Next?
The TinCaps now return to Fort Wayne for their longest stretch of the season at Parkview Field, with 12 home games in 13 days starting Tuesday. The first six of those games will be against the Lansing Lugnuts, with first pitch in the series-opener set for 6:35 p.m. On the mound that night for Fort Wayne will be ace Jairo Iriarte (2-2), who comes in with a 1.73 ERA. He worked six shutout, hitless innings against Dayton on Tuesday, part of Fort Wayne's first no-hitter in a decade. The Padres' No. 11 prospect has thrown 13 straight scoreless frames in his last three starts, giving up just two hits in the process while striking out 16 and walking five.