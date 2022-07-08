The TinCaps bounced back from arguably their most excruciating loss of the season Thursday, following their 13-inning defeat with a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains tonight at Parkview Field that snapped a three-game Fort Wayne losing streak and gave the TinCaps just their third win in 12 games since the second half of the Midwest League season got underway.
Brandon Valenzuela, who got the day off Thursday, provided much of the offense Friday, reaching base four times, scoring the winning run and hitting a two-run home run in the third inning, the second time this season he's victimized Captains starter Mason Hickman. The Fort Wayne offense collected at least 10 hits for the second consecutive game and is showing some signs of life from top to bottom after a rough start to the second half of the campaign.
The TinCaps' performance at the plate tonight was especially notable because of the absence of Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League's leading hitter with a .310 batting average. Hassell went 3 for 4 with a home run and two doubles Thursday, but felt some soreness after the game and got the night off tonight for precautionary reasons. It remains to be seen whether he will be in the lineup for either half of the doubleheader tonight against the Captains. Hassell, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres' farm system, has been one of the most productive hitters in the Midwest League all season and is likely not long for Fort Wayne. The Futures Game invitee might be enjoying his last stretch of games in the Summit City before getting a call-up to Double-A San Antonio and the TinCaps are likely going to have to find a way to score runs and win games without him if they are going to rally down the stretch of the second half and grab a playoff spot. In that way, tonight's outing was encouraging. Although the TinCaps let some opportunities get away with runners on third and less than two outs, they were able to score enough runs to win and put plenty of runners on base all evening. It could have been a huge night for the offense with a few more clutch hits, but it left 13 runners on base and settled for a merely good showing.
In the early innings, the TinCaps looked like the offense that propelled the team to a 10-5 start and the league lead in runs at that point in the season; Fort Wayne put a ton of runners on base and when those runners got on, they were often on the move, putting pressure on the defense. Jarryd Dale stole a pair of bases to give him 15 for the season, speedy Max Ferguson stole another bag, Matthew Acosta took an extra base on a single when the Captains threw behind him after a wide turn at first, Dale scored from third on a ground ball to first with the infield in and Valenzuela provided the power with his 411-foot home run in the third inning making up for some poor situational hitting early in the game for the TinCaps. It was the type of offensive performance Fort Wayne could use in the season's final months as it tries to claw its way up the standings.
The TinCap pitching was also excellent, even better than its overall line. Fort Wayne needed only two pitchers to complete the victory, with Efraín Contreras pitching 4 1/3 innings at the outset and striking out seven with only one walk and right-hander Dwayne Matos pitching the final 4 2/3 frames and earning his first win as a TinCap in nine appearances. The 21-year-old Matos struck out two, walked one, gave up only three hits in his outing and stayed cool in the late innings while protecting a one-run lead; he retired six of the seven hitters he faced in the eighth and ninth and struck out Korey Holland on three pitches to end the eighth with the tying run on first.
"They were money all the way," Valenzuela said of the pitchers. "Efraín and Matos, they were doing so good. In the eighth and ninth, Matos started getting a little bit wild, but when he was tired he pitched with his heart, so it was all good."
The TinCaps have struggled to put together offense and pitching in the same game since that roaring start to the season and as a result have only won 20 games in 2 1/2 months after winning 10 in the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season. Tonight's performance demonstrated that team that dominated the first couple weeks of the campaign can still make occasional appearances. If it can show up consistently, the TinCaps might be able to make some noise in the second half.