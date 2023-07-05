The Fourth of July typically draws the biggest crowd of the year at Parkview Field, and the raucous crowd of 8,516 on hand Tuesday evening – slightly larger than the 2022 crowd – was treated to one of the most exciting games of the year as Nerwilian Cedeño's walkoff single gave the TinCaps an 8-7 victory.
The TinCaps (7-3 second-half, 39-37) are now 10-4 over their last 14 games. They have won three straight games and lead the MidWest League East Division second-half standings.
How It Happened
West Michigan's Carlos Mendoza led off the game with a ground ball single off of TinCaps right-hander Jairo Iriarte. Iriarte struck out Brady Allen, but with Jace Jung at bat Mendoza stole second and scored when Jung hit a double to right. Jung then scored on a single by Izaac Pacheco to give the Whitecaps an early 2-0 lead.
The TinCaps rallied for the first time in the bottom of the fourth. Lucas Dunn led off the inning with a line drive single to right, and then scored when Cedeño hit a triple to right. Cedeño tied the game on an Albert Fabian single to center. Juan Zabala's sacrifice bunt didn't actually end up requiring much of a sacrifice at all as Williander Moreno's throw to first was off target, and the TinCaps now had runners on the corners. That error ended Moreno's start, and the TinCaps took their first lead of the game on a Jackson Merrill single, going ahead 3-2.
The Whitecaps tied the game 3-all in the top of the fifth as Brady Allen doubled to left and came around to score on a Roberto Campos single to left.
The TinCaps wrestled the lead back in the bottom of the fifth: Dunn took first after being hit by pitch, stole second while Graham Pauley was at bat, and moved to third when Pauley grounded out. Dunn scored for the second time on a Cedeño single.
The TinCaps had the chance to break the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth. Juan Zabala walked to lead off the inning and Merrill singled for the fourth time and stole second base. Both scored on a Marcos Castañon double, scoring both Zabala and Merrill to give Fort Wayne a 6-3 lead.
But West Michigan turned the tables in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to re-tie the game at 6-all. Mendoza led off the inning with a double off of Carter Loewen. Allen and Campos walked to load the bases, and a sac fly by Pacheco scored Mendoza. An Eliezer Alfonzo single scored Allen, and then Dom Johnson's single scored Campos.
West Michigan took its final lead in the top of the ninth. Pacheco led off the inning with a single off of Keegan Collett, although the good of that was erased when he was caught trying to steal second. That mistake was followed by a single by Alfonzo, and Alfonzo scored on an Austin Murr single to right.
New West Michigan pitcher Elvis Alvarado didn't record a single out before walking off the game in the bottom of the ninth: Dunn and Pauley led off the inning with singles, and the third straight by Cedeño gave Fort Wayne an 8-7 win.
Collett (2-4) was the winning pitcher, and Alvarado (0-1) took the loss.
Other Notes
- Tuesday's game was a sell out, the TinCaps' sixth of the season. The crowd of 8,516 ranks 17th in TinCaps history. The all-time attendance record is 9,508, set on July 4, 2019.
- The TinCaps and Whitecaps combined for 30 hits, 10 of them extra-base hits.
Coming Up
- The second game of the series will start at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview Field. LHP Austin Krob (1-1) is the probable starter for the TinCaps, and RHP Wilkel Hernandez (2-5) is scheduled to take the mound for the Whitecaps.
Postgame with Jackson Merrill
- What he's seen from his teammate Cedeño, who recently returned from the injured list: "He's one of the best players in our organization, I'll say it flat-out. Unreal defense, switch-hitter, fast, he knows the game really well. We missed him a lot, honestly, we missed him a lot at center. I'd be like, I wish he was here, I wish he was hitting with us. He came back last week, and he fit right back in. Came into the clubhouse and everybody loved him. And this week, he came ready to play. Obviously, first game, four hits. Obviously, he wants to go up from here, but what a game to start the series."
- On the TinCaps lineup: "There's for sure and adjustment period for some of us, some of us haven't been to this level yet. I think we all talk very well together. I think in the clubhouse and the dugout during the game, I think it's all baseball talk. There's not a lot of outside info. Maybe you strike out, you come back and tell each other what's he's throwing, how he's throwing it, we help each other out."
- On being selected to the All-Stars Futures Game, the second-ever TinCap to receive the honor: "It's an honor. Being the second one ever's not so fun, I wish I was the first one ever – Robby Hassell, you took my spot – but no, no, it's pretty sick. I'm excited to go play with a couple old teammates. But like I said earlier, I'm a TinCap right now, and that's not until Saturday. So I'm here for the next two days and I hope to win those as well."
- On Lucas Dunn, who ran all the way from first to home plate on what had been called a foul ball in the ninth inning: "I was kind of laughing at him, it was funny. He was head-down, motoring around. And he got there and was like, 'Oh, foul?' Yeah, dude. I was laughing at him. I got him a water real quick."