Marcos Castañon hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth and the TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 10-7 in the finale of a six-game series Monday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, propelling Fort Wayne into a first-place tie with Dayton in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings.
The TinCaps (38-37, 6-3 second half) climbed above .500 for the first time since May 3, 2022. They clinched a win in the series against Lake County with Monday's triumph, bringing their record to 5-0-2 in their last seven series. Fort Wayne is 28-15 since a 10-22 start.
The TinCaps went 8-4 during its season-long 12-game road trip and returns home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps with the traditional home Fourth of July game at Parkview Field. Padres No. 11 prospect Jairo Iriarte will be on the mound for the home team.
Fort Wayne entered the ninth inning Monday trailing 7-6 after reliever Henry Henry gave up five runs, including a grand slam to Dayan Frias, in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 6-2 TinCaps lead.
Fort Wayne had previously scored five unanswered runs after falling behind 2-1 in the early frames, with Lucas Dunn clubbing a solo home run to knot the score at 2 in the fifth and pair of runs coming across for the visitors in each of the seventh and the eighth. In the eighth, Castañon doubled home Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill and Nathan Martorella singled in Castañon to make it a four-run lead.
Dunn went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. He has four home runs since June 9.
In the ninth, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño got the game-winning rally started with a single and Merrill walked to put two on. A throwing error from Lake County second baseman Nate Furman brought in the tying run and Castañon followed with his 11th home run of the season, tying him for sixth in the league.
Castañon hit three home runs in the series against the Captains. He has five home runs since June 17. He has 17 RBI in 14 games in that span and his 49 RBI for the season rank fourth in the Midwest League.
TinCaps right-hander Will Geerdes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout to earn his second save in as many outings for Fort Wayne since getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week.
Martorella went 2 for 5, drove in a run and scored one. He is third in the MWL in RBI with 51 and his .839 OPS ranks fifth.
Marsee scored twice and walked. He leads the league with 61 runs scored (Martorella is second with 48) and has scored 18 runs in his last 18 games.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, went a season-high six innings, turning in his first quality outing of the campaign with five strikeouts and only two runs and four hits given up. He walked three.
Cedeño, 21, the Padres' No. 12 prospect, returned from the injured list to play for Fort Wayne for the first time since April 12. He had been dealing with a wrist issue and is coming off a rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League, in which he got on base at a .529 clip in five games. He went 1 for 3, scored a run and drove one in with a sacrifice fly Monday.
To make room for Cedeño on the TinCaps' roster, the Padres sent right-hander Edwuin Bencomo back to Double-A San Antonio. Bencomo had spent much of the season there, but came down to Fort Wayne after posting an ERA over 5 in nine appearances. He made seven appearances with the TinCaps, for whom he also pitched in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and went 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA. He finished his stint with 6 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run.