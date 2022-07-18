For the third time in the last six drafts, the Padres used their first selection – this time No. 15 overall – on a high school pitcher. After taking MacKenzie Gore No. 3 overall in 2017 and Ryan Weathers at No. 7 in 2018, the TinCaps' parent club chose Buford, Georgia product Dylan Lesko, a hard-throwing right-hander, Sunday night.
Although Lesko wasn't picked as early as Gore and Weathers, his fellow Gatorade National Player of the Year award-winners, the Padres believe he has the same kind of talent. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lesko was projected to be the one of the first players off the board by several scouting sites before an elbow injury forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery in April and miss his final season of high school ball. The year before, he had become the first ever to win Gatorade National Player of the Year honors as a junior after going 11-0 with an 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 60 innings. The injury pushed him further down in the first round, where the Padres were able to grab him for a slot value of $4.08 million.
Before the draft, Fangraphs said of Lesko
"The huge-framed Lesko has premium arm strength and a dynamic changeup, and before he blew out and needed Tommy John during his draft spring, he was showing a much better curveball than he had in the past. He was already the consensus top high school pitcher in the draft before the curveball showed up, and would have been a top 10 lock had he stayed healthy throughout the spring, as Lesko is arguably the most complete high school pitcher to come along in the last decade or so. There were some arm action inconsistencies in the lead up to his injury that might be polished during his rehab. He's still arguably the best pitching prospect in the draft, even with the surgery, and poised to go in the middle of the first round at the latest."
Fangraphs' prospects team already has Lesko ranked as the No. 78 prospect in baseball. He touches 97 mph with his fastball, but it is that changeup that really intrigued scouts.
“For us, for myself and the guys in the room, it was a 70-grade change-up,” Chris Kemp, Padres vice president of amateur and international scouting, told the San Diego Union Tribune. “It looks like a fastball off the hand. It’s just got that pullback, that fade that it just gives the illusion to the hitters that it’s a fastball and they commit early and they have a hard time stopping on it. You know, for our group, it’s an elite changeup.”
The Padres sent Gore and Weathers to rookie ball for the remainder of their draft seasons and then placed them with Low-A Fort Wayne to start the following campaign. Because of his surgery, Lesko won't pitch again this season and likely will miss part of next year, as well. When he does return, he could start in the Arizona Complex League (the replacement for rookie ball that came into being in 2021 when MLB took over direct operation of the minor leagues) and be in Low-A Lake Elsinore by the end of the campaign if all goes well. Depending on his level of success, he could make his debut with the TinCaps as early as Opening Day 2024, though it's possible the Padres wait to send him to Fort Wayne until later in the '24 campaign.
