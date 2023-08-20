Needing a victory Sunday to end a stretch of five consecutive winless series, the TinCaps wasted no time announcing their intention to change their fortunes.
Fort Wayne's first two hitters, Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño, clubbed back-to-back home runs to give the hosts a lead they would not relinquish in a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons in front of an announced crowd of 5,493 on a sizzling day at Parkview Field.
Graham Pauley also homered for the TinCaps (59-55, 27-21 second half), who won four of the final five games in the series after dropping the opener Tuesday. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga worked six shutout innings and surrendered only three hits to earn his third victory of the season.
The victory left Fort Wayne still within 1 1/2 games of West Michigan with 18 games to play in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot after the Whitecaps beat South Bend 5-0 for their 16th win in 19 games. Dayton is two games back of the TinCaps.
"That was a big series," said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, whose team won a series for the first time since taking 5 of 6 games from West Michigan from July 4-9. "We were tied with (Dayton) coming into the series, so to win the series and try to make up a little bit of ground on West Michigan, it was important."
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the first, Marsee took five straight pitches to open Fort Wayne's offensive output, then, on a 3-2 count, got a fastball up and out over the plate from pitcher Carson Rudd and launched it 405 feet into the right-field bleachers for his 13th home run of the season and third leadoff home run in the last 12 contests. He also has a leadoff triple in that stretch.
"I was just trying to go up there and get on base and try to hit something hard," said Marsee, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week. "To be able to start the game that way was really good and the rest of the guys just kept the momentum going."
Jakob Marsee 405 feet homer 100 mph exit velo
Cedeño hit second and ripped a fastball down and on the inner third to the same bleachers in right-center which had swallowed Marsee's blast. It was Fort Wayne's first set of back-to-back homers since July 29 and fourth such pairing of the season.
Back-to-Back Nerwilian Cedeno goes Big Fly!!
"Yeah we planned to hit back-to-back home runs to start the game," Mathews said, smiling. "No, it was just – Marsee's been so good all year, Cedeño's been swinging the bat really well and so to jump out early, that always helps. That's one of the things we try to do is score first, you can manage your pitching a little bit differently when you have the lead early in the game and that can be contagious; those guys get off to a hot start and that can filter through the rest of the lineup."
Cedeño has three home runs this season and two have come since Wednesday, when he hit a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth.
That early offense was more than enough for Lizarraga, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam – created in part by a couple of defensive miscues – in the second inning with a strikeout and then a lineout from former Carroll standout Hayden Jones, and gave up very little hard contact in a start which equaled his longest of the season.
The 19-year-old right-hander needed only 79 pitches to get through six innings for the third time this year and walked just one while striking out five. In his previous two starts, he had given up nine runs over four innings while walking five and hitting two batters.
Prior to those two rough starts, Lizarraga had gone on the injured list with a non-COVID illness which affected several Fort Wayne players in late July and caused Lizarraga to miss a start.
"He had a nice little stretch where he was getting better and better and better every time (before his illness)," Mathews said. "I thought (Sunday) was his best outing. It was efficient and he is still getting built back up to full strength, so that gave our bullpen a break and we can manage the big arms at the back that we have now. So that was important for Liz and I was happy for him."
The TinCaps broke the game open in the sixth, an inning which started with a double to deep right-center from Fort Wayne slugger Nathan Martorella. Pauley hit next and took a fastball off the inside corner and pulled it on to the concourse beyond the lawn seats in right to make it 4-0. The blast had a 104 mph exit velocity. Pauley watched it fly and jauntily flipped his bat before jogging around the bases for the third time in four games.
Hello, Graham Pauley! The @Padres' No. 11 prospect belts his 20th homer of the year -- 16th since his June 29 High-A debut with the @TinCaps.
Pauley has 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in 45 games since debuting with the TinCaps on June 29. The former Duke Blue Devil is tied with Martorella for the team lead in long balls and is two off the Midwest League lead. He and Martorella are chasing the Fort Wayne single-season record of 21, which Fernando Tatis Jr. set in 2017.
"It's incredible what he's done," Mathews said. "Unbelievable run and not just hitting, but he's played defense at third, he goes and played second base. ... He's been a wonderful addition for the team. He came in and the guys embraced him right away, made him feel comfortable and it's shown on the field."
Pauley came into the day with the second-most home runs and RBI in Minor League Baseball since his debut with Fort Wayne.
"He's one of the hardest workers we have," Mathews said. "Every day when I get here, he's in the weight room lifting, on the road he goes in the hotel gym and lifts even when he maybe doesn't have a lift scheduled that day. It's paying off for him, he's earned every ounce of it."
The TinCaps' three home runs pushed their season total to 116, the top total in the league. They are closing in on the Fort Wayne franchise record of 127, set in the 140-game 2017 season. The Midwest League only plays 132 games now.
Later in the sixth, the TinCaps put five straight hitters on base, including RBI singles from Kervin Pichardo and Marsee.
Marsee, the league's leader in OBP at .413, went 2 for 4 with a walk and has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games. The former Central Michigan star also leads the league in runs scored with 91 after his home run Sunday and in walks with 87.
Jones, a Huntertown native who played college baseball at Mississippi State and then Illinois State, went 0 for 5. He was robbed of extra bases on his screamer to right in the second inning when Lucas Dun ran it down in the gap.
Fort Wayne improved to 18-9 in day games.
"We all joke about it, it's kind of funny," Marsee said. "We always say, 'Don't let the 'Caps get in the daytime,' or whatever."
The TinCaps have a day off Monday and then go on the road for six games against first-half East champion Great Lakes in Midland, Michigan. The Loons are 22-26 in the second half. The teams split a six-game series in early August with none of the games decided by fewer than three runs.
Meanwhile, West Michigan will play a cross-divisional series against Peoria, which is in line to win the second-half playoff spot in the West.
"Obviously we can't think about them; that's the biggest thing," Marsee said of the Whitecaps. "We have to control what we can control and all we can control is how we go out there and work and play each night. We just gotta go out there and have fun and try to win a ballgame each and every night.
"It's been a lot of fun to be able to be in a run like this and have a chance to make the playoffs."