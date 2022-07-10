The TinCaps had a chance to really build some momentum this afternoon, but they let it get away.
Leading by a run and needing only nine outs to notch a series victory against the Lake County Captains and run their winning streak to a season-best four games, Fort Wayne couldn't finish the job, giving up a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth that propelled the Captains to a 5-2 triumph and a series split.
There were plenty of positives to take from the series: the TinCaps came from behind twice, won three games in a row for the first time since April, swept a doubleheader in front of a lively crowd Saturday and won all of those games without top hitter Robert Hassell III, but they missed a chance to really build some confidence as they head into a six-game series against Lansing, a team against which they are 9-3 this season.
"We've made some progress in terms of some of our execution," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We saw the benefit of getting sacrifice bunts down, getting runners in from third base with less than two outs. We saw what it looked like when we had professional at-bats and we kept passing the baton to the guy behind us.
"A lot of of encouraging moments, still a lot of work to do. I felt like this was a series we needed to go out and win."
The TinCaps had their chance to take the series, needing only a victory Sunday to win a home set for the first time since April. Instead, they struggled against Lake County starter Tommy Mace, who came into the game with a 6.49 ERA, but retired the first eight TinCaps he faced and gave up only three hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out six. Esposito thought the boost of adrenaline Fort Wayne got from its doubleheader sweep Saturday might have affected his players today and he was not as happy with their approach at the plate in the series finale as he had been over the previous few days.
"(Saturday), we got the leadoff triple (in the second inning of the second game) from (Corey) Rosier and then we get two consecutive walks with him standing at third base, which tells us we're hunting a certain pitch and we're committing to our plan and we're not chasing or going outside the zone," Esposito said. "I felt like the professionalism of our at-bats wasn't quite there today."
The TinCaps got only five hits and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Particularly difficult was Jack Stronach's two-out at-bat with the bases loaded in the seventh, when he let a curveball go by for a called third strike, missing an opportunity to break the game open.
The TinCaps wasted an excellent start from left-hander Jackson Wolf, who went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on just two hits, a pair of solo home runs from Johnathan Rodriguez. Outside of Rodriguez's homers, Wolf did not permit a baserunner after the first inning. He a got a chance to start the seventh after the TinCaps took the lead in the bottom of the sixth before Rodriguez chased him from the game with his second long ball of the day, hitting what catcher Anthony Vilar called a good changeup down in the zone well over the left-field wall for a home run.
Wolf bounced back from a series of tough outings – he had a 6.85 ERA in his previous five starts. The TinCaps would really like him to get hot late in the season, especially if ace Robert Gasser gets promoted to Double-A San Antonio at some point in the next few weeks.
Fort Wayne was without Hassell, the Midwest League's leading hitter with a .310 batting average, for the fourth straight game. He's been dealing with general soreness after going 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and a pair of doubles in the TinCaps' 11-10 loss Thursday, but Esposito did not seem particularly worried about the Padres' No. 1 prospect, intimating the team is trying to get him some rest before Hassell goes to the Futures Game next week.
"Bobby's in a good spot right now," the manager said. "With Bobby's selection to the Futures Game, he isn't going to get the break (from July 18-21) like most players will where they'll get to sit down for four days straight. We're being proactive in terms of finding ways to make sure he gets an opportunity to get some time off his feet so he can have a strong second half and finish as strong as he started. ... A few days off won't kill him."
The Futures Game is July 16, so Hassell could spend part of the break traveling back to Fort Wayne or he could stay in Los Angeles for some of the MLB All-Star festivities that week.
The TinCaps have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday. Fort Wayne has won both series against Lansing this season and this will be the first time it will be welcome the Lugnuts to Parkview Field after playing 12 straight games at Jackson Field in Michigan's capital. The series against a familiar foe is another chance for the TinCaps to really start to create an upward trajectory in the standings. Esposito was impressed with the Parkview Field atmosphere this week and hopes to pair that with more winning baseball next series.
"I think the homestand was really good in terms of the community and the city," Esposito said. "I thought there were a lot of good things going on in this town. The crowd on the Fourth of July was outstanding and I thought we could've given them a better show [the TinCaps lost 6-0]. That's part of it. We have our job to do and we've gotta do a better job of bringing it every single day for the fans that come out to the ballpark. That's something we're going to talk about and be better."