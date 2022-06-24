The TinCaps closed a 5-0 deficit to force a 10th inning on Friday night, but ultimately fell 10-6, putting a damper on the opening night of the second half of the season.
Fort Wayne (0-1 second half) went without a hit from Robert Hassell III's double in the third inning until Corey Rosier's single in the ninth inning. (Although the TinCaps scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, all four runners who reached base drew walks, and all three runs scored on wild pitches.)
The TinCaps, who were out-hit 12-5 by the Loons, went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring positions, while the Loons were 6-for-17. Fort Wayne also left 12 runners on base.
But Friday's game was hardly an unmitigated success for the Loons pitching staff, which needed seven different pitchers to secure the 10-inning win, walking 13 TinCaps batters and striking out 10. Starter Kendall Williams went five innings, giving up two hits and four walks and striking out three while holding Fort Wayne scoreless. Cole Percival, who pitched the ninth inning for the Loons, giving up three of Fort Wayne's five hits and the two runs that tied the game at 5-5, still earned the win.
"Making those guys come in and throw those extra pitches, getting down to the bottom of the rotation, could help our hitters out," Rosier said after the game.
Luke Boyd, who started the 10th inning for the TinCaps and gave up five runs, took the loss.
TinCaps starter Efrain Contreras, who is in Fort Wayne on a rehab assignment, pitched for three innings, giving up two hits and a run. His ERA has fallen to 5.48. He walked two batters and struck out four.
Wild Times
Loons pitcher Jeff Belge threw three wild pitches in the eighth inning on Friday night, and each one allowed a TinCaps run to score. But the TinCaps pitchers accounted for six wild pitches of their own, including one that allowed a Loons run to score in the 10th inning.
What's Next?
Game 2 of the season's second half and Game 5 of the six-game series against the Loons begins at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The TinCaps will send LHP Robert Gasser to the mound (3-7, 4.10 ERA). The TinCaps are currently 1-3 in this six-game series, but could still split the series if they win today and Sunday.