The TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons are back at Parkview Field at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon on Military Appreciation Day.
The TinCaps are 1-4 in the first five games of this series, and on the past two nights have comeback from early deficits only to see a win slip through their hands once again.
This afternoon it's RHP Dwayne Matos of the TinCaps on the mound to start vs. RHP Carlos Duran of the Loons. That's a rematch of the series opener on Tuesday, which the Loons won 4-3. Matos went 4.2 innings in Tuesday's start, giving up three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out five. After a rough start in April, his ERA stands at 8.62.
Duran, who joined the Loons from the ACL Dodgers on June 15, hasn't given up a run in any of his three starts this season – but he only pitched one inning for the ACL Dodgers and a combined four innings for the Loons. He went 2.0 innings, hitting a batter and walking one while striking out five TinCaps on Tuesday.