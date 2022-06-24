Welcome to the second half!
The first half of the season wasn't always kind to the TinCaps, who went 27-39 over the first 66 games on the schedule and finished fifth in the Midwest League East. But the standings reset today, halfway through a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons.
The TinCaps closed out the first half last night with a 3-0 win over the Loons, who were the first-half champs with a record of 40-26. It was just the fifth TinCaps shutout of the season, and we'll see if that momentum carries over to the second half tonight.
RHP Efrain Contreras is the starting for the TinCaps on Marvel Super Hero Night. Contreras, who is in Fort Wayne on a rehab assignment for the San Antonio Missions, is 0-2 in seven starts and 20.0 innings pitched so far this season with 26 strike outs.
The TinCaps will face Loons righty Kendall Williams, who is 1-3 with a 3.89 ERA in nine starts for Great Lakes this season. He has struck out 33 and walked nine in 37.0 innings so far. He's already with his second team this season after starting the year with the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.