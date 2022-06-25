The TinCaps staged an unlikely comeback to force extra innings Friday night, scoring three runs on three wild pitches in the eighth inning and then tacking on two more in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5.
But the 10th inning wasn't kind to the TinCaps, who allowed five runs, all of them before recording an out in the top of the 10th.
Still, there is an upside to the comeback, even if it didn't result in a win: The Loons needed seven pitchers to get through 10 innings.
Friday's loss means the TinCaps start the second half of the season, when the Midwest League standings reset, 0-1. The Loons have also won three of the first four games of this six-game series.
The TinCaps are hoping that starter Robert Gasser can help them pick up their first win of the second half on Saturday. The left-hander and No. 8 prospect in the Padres system is the latest Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after throwing a combine 12 scoreless innings against Lansing, picking up wins in the first and last games of the series. He struck out 12, gave up four hits and threw seven scoreless innings on Sunday as Fort Wayne won 14-0.
Gasser is now 3-10 with a 4.10 ERA in 63.2 innings pitched this season.
The Loons send righty Ben Casparius to the mound today. Casparius, a former UConn Husky, has started 11 games and appeared in 13 so far this season, going 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 40.1 innings.