The TinCaps lost the opener of their six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts 11-4 Tuesday at Parkview Field as ace Jairo Iriarte was roughed up for the first time all season.
Tonight, Fort Wayne will try to get back on track and reverse a concerning recent trend: The TinCaps are 3-10 in their last 13 home games but 8-4 in their last 12 road contests. Parkview Field has one of the best atmospheres in the Midwest League when the TinCaps are rolling and that's something the home team will have to take advantage of if it's going to climb back into contention in the Midwest League East Division at some point this season.
With Fort Wayne trying to break out of its recent home doldrums, it will give the ball to right-hander Jared Kollar to start the game. Kollar is a relatively recent addition to the starting rotation after opening the year at the Padres' facility in Arizona following a mediocre showing at Low-A Lake Elsinore last year. Fort Wayne had a spot to fill earlier this month when Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins went on the injured list with an oblique issue and San Diego tabbed Kollar to take his place on the Fort Wayne pitching staff. Hawkins does not seem particularly close to a return, which would be an issue for the TinCaps if Kollar had not been an extremely pleasant surprise early in his time at High-A. In four appearances (three starts) the 24-year-old undrafted free agent signing is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA and solid walk and strikeout numbers. He has not given up a home run in 13 innings and he struck out seven while surrendering just two hits and a run in four innings in his last start.
Kollar will be opposed tonight by Lansing starter Brady Basso, a 25-year-old lefty who did not pitch at all last season and is making only his fourth appearance this year, none of which has been longer than two innings. Basso went 688 days between professional appearances and while he was dominant at rookie ball way back in 2019 after getting drafted in the 16th round out of Oklahoma State, it is unclear if he still has that kind of talent four years later. Fangraphs said he was throwing 94 mph with a hard, upper 80s cutter before having Tommy John surgery in July 2021. He probably won't go particularly deep into the game so this is a chance for the Fort Wayne lineup to get into Lansing's bullpen.
The TinCaps will trot out a somewhat different lineup tonight which has Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill hitting leadoff and usual leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee in the No. 6 spot. Marsee is just 1 for 15 over his last five games, so this might be a way for the TinCaps to take some pressure off of him. First baseman Nathan Martorella, who has three straight multi-hit games and is tied for the league lead in home runs with seven, will hit third, but he will be without bash brother Marcos Castañon, the TinCaps' second-best hitter most of the year, who is missing his second straight game because of some hamstring tightness which first cropped up Sunday against Dayton and forced his removal from that contest. Also in the lineup is Brandon Valenzuela, who usually plays catcher but tonight is the designated hitter. Valenzuela has been terrific at the dish this season but has not gotten consistent at-bats as Fort Wayne has played plenty of games with Juan Zabala and Colton Bender behind the dish. Valenzuela has hit well enough he deserves to be in the lineup every night, however, and his position tonight is a recognition of that. Zabala will do the catching on another beautiful night in downtown Fort Wayne.
