The first pitch thrown from the Parkview Field mound tonight will be from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart, in town for the annual Colts At-Bat visit from the state's NFL franchise.
Headed up Fort Wayne with my man Grover Stewart to watch some baseball with the @TinCaps apart of the @Colts At Bat night at the ballpark! Can’t wait to watch some ball and talk some ball! pic.twitter.com/FP2443pTce— Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) May 25, 2023
A large portion of the pitches after Stewart's offering will be thrown by one of the best pitchers in the Midwest League. The TinCaps, fresh off a 5-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday, will try to make it two in a row over the visiting Oakland Athletics affiliate with reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur on the mound.
Mazur, a second-round pick in last summer's draft, missed a couple of starts because of the non-COVID illness which has spent much of the first quarter of the season ripping through the TinCaps' clubhouse. Since returning earlier this month, however, the former Hawkeye has been nails, giving up one earned run in 14 1/3 innings over three starts while striking out nine and posting a sparkling 0.63 WHIP. His last start, against the Dayton Dragons last week, was the best of his short professional career: six shutout innings, three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. He touched 96 mph with his fastball.
Adam Mazur today6 IP, 0 ER, 6 Ks, 0 BB, 3 HFB 93-96 mphCH 87-90SL 86-88 CU 81-85Best start of the year pic.twitter.com/04qsOM8VuA— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) May 20, 2023
Strikeouts are the one missing piece of Mazur's résumé with Fort Wayne to date, but he has been excellent otherwise, holding opponents to a .197 batting average and posting a 1.77 ERA. He will try to outdo right-hander Jared Kollar, who pitched five scoreless frames for the TinCaps on Wednesday. The pair faced off in a Big Ten game last season, with Mazur starting for the Hawkeyes and Kollar pitching for Rutgers. Mazur got the better of his now-teammate that day.
The Lugnuts will counter Mazur with right-hander Jake Garland, 22-year-old right-hander who was a 17th-round pick in last year's draft. Garland started the season at Low-A Stockton and was excellent in six appearances (four starts), posting a 2.78 ERA and very few walks despite a .351 opponent batting average on balls in play (the average is about .300). That performance earned him a promotion to High-A, where he will be making his second start tonight. Garland's first outing at the new level was superb as he went a career-high seven innings and gave up one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a win over Lake County. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound former Miami Hurricane possesses a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s.
Garland will face a lineup similar to the one that led Fort Wayne to victory Wednesday. Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill will again hit in the leadoff spot again after putting together a series of excellent at-bats in his first appearance there since high school. Usual leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee will again hit in the sixth hole after ripping his fourth home run of the season Wednesday from that spot. Marcos Castañon will miss a third straight game with the hamstring issue which knocked him out of Sunday's contest early.
Center fielder Jakob Marsee had himself a BLAST in last night's win! He hits sixth in today's starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/YE4FBdQQlv— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) May 25, 2023