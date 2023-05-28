The best stretch of the TinCaps' season to date continued Saturday with a 4-0 triumph over the Lansing Lugnuts, Fort Wayne's fourth consecutive victory.
The season-long winning streak has been powered by outstanding TinCap pitching, which has worked 27 consecutive scoreless innings over the last three games, including the team's first back-to-back shutouts since July 3-4, 2018 on Friday and Saturday. The four wins in a row over the Lugnuts have pulled Fort Wayne within a game of Lansing in the Midwest League East Division standings and another win this afternoon in the finale of the six-game series between the teams would elevate the TinCaps out of sole possession of the cellar in the division for the first time in weeks.
Although Fort Wayne has already clinched its first home series victory of the season, the TinCaps are not satisfied. They spoke after Saturday night's triumph about staying aggressive after taking four of the first five games in the set.
"It's the same thing you tell a position player when he's 3 for 3: It's okay to be selfish," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "Four for 4 is not against the rules. Winning five games in a series is not against the rules. We're going to continue to do what we do and continue to play hard and hopefully play well."
Entering the day, the Fort Wayne pitching staff is eight innings shy of equaling the TinCaps' record for consecutive scoreless innings, which sits at 35, set in July 2009. Trying to get his team closer to that mark is right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, who had his start pushed back this week as he recovered from a bout of the non-COVID illness which has affected so much of the Fort Wayne clubhouse this year. That illness limited him to just two innings in his last start, in which he gave up a run on a hit and two walks while striking out none. Lizarraga, the reigning Padres minor league pitcher of the year, has been up and down this year in general, posting a 5.56 ERA and striking out only 14 in 22 2/3 innings after whiffing more than a batter per inning at Low-A Lake Elsinore last year. He gave up eight hits and four runs (though without a walk) over five innings in his last start at Parkview Field.
The Fort Wayne 19-year-old will be opposed by 23-year-old right-hander Christian Fernandez, who started the series-opener on Tuesday and worked five innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven, hitting a pair of batters, issuing a walk and uncorking a wild pitch. He had really struggled in his previous three starts, posting a 9.39 ERA and a WHIP of nearly two in 15 1/3 innings, serving up three home runs in that stretch. He was the winning pitcher Tuesday, notching Lansing's only triumph of the series so far.
The lineup facing Fernandez features the usual suspects for the TinCaps, though catcher/designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela is getting a day off. Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill is in the leadoff spot, where he moved Wednesday after hitting second or third most of the season. Jakob Marsee, who was the leadoff hitter most of the year, is hitting sixth. In four games in that spot, Marsee has a .930 on-base plus slugging (OPS), a .385 OBP and has scored four runs. Fort Wayne is 4-0 since Mathews made the lineup change. Nathan Martorella, who comes into the day fifth in the Midwest League in OPS at .889, will hit third for the TinCaps after collecting two singles Saturday.
It's another in a string of beautiful days at Parkview Field and while the crowd will likely not be as large as Saturday night's sellout of more than 7,300, it will likely be boisterous as the TinCaps celebrate the 14th birthday of mascot Johnny TinCap. The festivities began prior to the actual game with a kickball game in the outfield grass between the large group of mascots (including the Komets' Icy D. Eagle) on hand to celebrate the event.