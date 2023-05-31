When a baseball team is hot, it won't necessarily win every game, but when it does lose it will be competitive throughout.
The TinCaps are as hot as they've been all season, coming off back-to-back series victories and a season-long four-game win streak. They have dropped two straight contests, the series finale against the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday and the opener of a six-game set against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, but both of those games were competitive until the final at-bat. Tuesday's defeat was an especially vivid depiction of the way a confident team plays in a loss. The TinCaps trailed early, took the lead, fell behind again – this time by eight runs after a bullpen blowup – and finally rallied with five runs in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate before Justin Farmer flew out to center to end the thrilling uprising.
Fort Wayne will get a chance to even its series with its in-state rival tonight and it will have one of the league's biggest surprises on the mound in 24-year-old right-hander Jared Kollar, who is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA after signing with San Diego as an undrafted free agent last year and struggling at Low-A Lake Elsinore in the second half of 2022. Kollar replaced his ineffective slider with a cutter after spring training and he now has four pitches he can throw for strikes (fastball, changeup, curveball, cutter), putting him significantly ahead of the curve compared to many High-A pitchers. He is coming off the best of a series of excellent starts: five shutout innings, three strikeouts, no walks and just three hits given up in a win over Lansing last week. With Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins still nursing an oblique issue, Kollar has stepped into one of the best rotations in the Midwest League and helped it stay that way.
Kollar will be opposed tonight by one of the top pitching prospects in the Chicago Cubs' farm system, 2022 No. 7 overall pick Cade Horton, a 21-year-old right-hander out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Horton was a two-sport star in the 2020 high school class and played football and both ways in baseball with the Sooners. He touches 98 mph with his fastball and his slider and changeup can be out pitches when he throws them for strikes, which isn't as often as some scouts would like. He dominated in four starts at Low-A Myrtle Beach to open the season, posting a 1.26 ERA, a WHIP of less than one and a 21/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio before getting promoted. Since getting to the higher level, however, he has struggled, going 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in three starts, though still with dominant strikeout and passable walk numbers. He'll likely get plenty of swings and misses tonight, but Fort Wayne will have a chance to knock him out early and get into the Cub bullpen with some patience against his off-speed stuff.
The TinCap lineup which will face Horton is top-loaded, with arguably Fort Wayne's four best hitters – Jackson Merrill, Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella and Brandon Valenzuela – batting in the top four spots. That quartet combined for seven hits, a walk and five RBI in Tuesday's 11-8 loss and three of the four had multi-hit performances (Castañon was 0 for 5). Hitting ninth tonight is right-fielder Joshua Mears, who sent a ball into orbit to left for a home run Tuesday and has an RBI in eight consecutive games, the first TinCap to accomplish that feat since Luis Domoromo in 2011. This is not a lineup which is likely to let Horton off the hook if he's not locked in.
