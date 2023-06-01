The TinCaps evened their series with the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night, following Tuesday's 11-8 loss with a 5-2 win featuring home runs from Juan Zabala and Jackson Merrill, the latter of the inside-the-park variety, and 5 2/3 scoreless innings from right-hander Jared Kollar.
The victory pushed the TinCaps to a 15-11 finish in May after a 5-16 April and they are hoping June can be even better as they try to finish strong in the first half of the Midwest League schedule to set up what they hope will be a postseason run in the second half. While they're very nearly mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in the first half, they can continue to climb the standings over the next several weeks as they sit just a game behind the Lansing Lugnuts in the Midwest League East Division. A win tonight coupled with a Lugnuts loss would pull Fort Wayne out of sole possession of the East Division basement for the first time in weeks.
With that ascendance on the line, the TinCaps send one of their best to the mound in right-hander Adam Mazur, the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the year out of Iowa. Mazur enjoyed an excellent May right along with his team, posting an 0.95 ERA in 19 innings over four appearances, none of which saw him give up more than one run. Mazur has a 1.80 ERA all told this season with a WHIP of less than one, but he has not piled up as many strikeouts as some expected, whiffing less than seven per nine innings. That has started to change over his last couple of outings as he has punched out 11 in 10 2/3 innings. He has not yet surrendered a home run this season and will face a Cubs team which is 10th in the league in long balls coming into tonight's contest.
The Cubs will counter Mazur with right-hander Connor Noland, a 23-year-old right-hander who was a ninth-round pick in last year's draft out of Arkansas. Noland has a 2.51 ERA in eight starts this year, but even more impressive are his walk and strikeout numbers, which have seen him fan 33 and give out only seven walks in 32 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Noland has been particularly good recently, going the entirety of May without walking a batter and posting a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings over four starts during the month, using his low-90s fastball and devastating slider to befuddle Midwest League hitters. With two red-hot pitchers on the mound, this game has the chance to be a tense, low-scoring affair.
Connor Noland finished the night 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K. His best career outing so far🔥 pic.twitter.com/n8IxarxFo1— South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) May 27, 2023
The Fort Wayne lineup will try to solve Noland after passing Quad Cities for third in the Midwest League in team OPS on Wednesday (.691 for the TinCaps, .690 for the River Bandits). Merrill and Zabala are back in the lineup after homering Wednesday, with Merrill once again in the leadoff spot. The No. 1 Padres prospect moved to the top of the order last week and has looked immediately comfortable there, collecting seven hits over his last three games, including five in the first two games of this series. He hit .329 in May after a .177 mark in April. Nathan Martorella, who ranks fifth in the ML with an .883 OPS, will hit third for Fort Wayne after drawing two walks Wednesday.