Last season, TinCaps right-hander Ryan Bergert entered the year as the No. 10 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, and proceeded to struggle significantly much of the year, posting a 5.84 ERA and going 4-10 while giving up 18 home runs in 24 starts. His stuff was obvious – fastball in the mid-90s, solid slider and outstanding changeup – but he was unable to put everything together over a series of starts. In more than a few starts he flew through the batting order the first time around, then struggled in the third, fourth and fifth innings as hitters got to face him a second time.
Following that showing, the Padres sent the 23-year-old right-hander back to Fort Wayne to start this season. Now the No. 24 prospect in the system according to MLB.com (Fangraphs' rankings for this year have not yet been released) Bergert has transformed himself into one of the best pitchers in the Midwest League and an ace on a Fort Wayne staff currently chock full of them. In his first eight appearances this year, he has a 1.69 ERA across 32 innings with 37 strikeouts and only one home run surrendered.
Tonight, Bergert will get the ball against the South Bend Cubs, who beat Fort Wayne 1-0 on Thursday despite six shutout innings from TinCaps starting pitcher Adam Mazur. Bergert will try to follow that outing with a similar performance, which he has already proven is within his range after posting arguably the best start by a TinCap this season: seven shutout innings, eight strikeouts, one walk and just three hits given up against Lansing last week at Parkview Field. The dearth of walks in that start was particularly encouraging because the one black mark on Bergert's résumé this season has been a penchant for issuing too many walks. He enters tonight's start walking 14.5% of the batters he faces and while he is holding opponents to a .180 batting average (powered by a .260 batting average on balls in play which is a far cry from the .376 mark he surrendered last season), those walks will come back to bite him eventually if he does not get them under control. It's likely that cutting down on bases on balls is the last step he has take before he can secure a promotion to Double-A San Antonio.
Ryan Bergert yesterday 7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB, 3 HLowered ERA to 1.69Has shown K ability but walk rate has skyrocketed from 8.9 BB% to 14.5 BB% this yearHis HRs given up are way down so maybe he’s being more careful trading homers for walks?Another interesting young arm pic.twitter.com/JZbTJPYnCC— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) May 27, 2023
Opposing Bergert tonight will be Cubs right-hander Brandon Birdsell, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft out of Texas Tech who posted a 2.75 ERA and 106 strikeouts in only 85 innings with the Red Raiders in 2022 while compiling a 9-3 record. In his first taste of pro ball this year he is 1-2 with a 2.20 ERA, though that mark is in part a product of a .190 opponent batting average on balls in play, which surely won't last (the average is about .300). His walk and strikeout numbers are not particularly impressive and he has surrendered home runs in each of his last two starts after giving up none in his first six outings. He touches 99 mph with his fastball – one of several Cubs who can rush it to the plate in the upper 90s or higher, as Fort Wayne learned Thursday when it had to deal with 102 mph heaters from reliever Eduarniel Nunez – and has an excellent slider and a changeup which can top out in the upper 80s with significant armside fade.
Brandon Birdsell looks sharp through three innings. FB topping out at 96 and breaking ball with late bite all day. Just got pulled in the 4th after loading the bases with two outs. Overall, a solid outing for Birdsell pic.twitter.com/Fs2xhKtWyn— Rich D'Anna (@Richdanna) April 15, 2023
The TinCaps will send out their best lineup to face Birdsell, with Jackson Merrill, Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella, Brandon Valenzuela and Carlos Luis hitting in the top five spots. That's a lot of talent and production right at the top and then Joshua Mears rounds out the order in the No. 9 spot. That lineup will try to help Fort Wayne bounce back from a game in which it went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and lost despite putting multiple runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth.
The TinCaps can clinch a split of their 12-game homestand with a victory tonight. They have dropped two of the first three games against the Cubs after taking four of six from Lansing last week.