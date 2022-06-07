The TinCaps spent the last week on the road in Midland, Michigan, taking on the Great Lakes Loons. Although the series ended with a thud – Fort Wayne was no-hit for the first time since August in an 8-0 loss that lasted only five innings because of rain in the series finale Sunday – it was overall the most successful week for the team since late April. The TinCaps and Loons split the series, ending Fort Wayne's string of series defeats at five and giving it a chance to start building some momentum in the final weeks of the season's first half, which ends June 23.
Tonight, the TinCaps return home to start a series against the Midwest League East Division's third-place team, the Lake County Captains, a Cleveland Guardians affiliate. Fort Wayne's lineup in the series-opener tonight will once again be without top hitters Robert Hassell III and Corey Rosier, both of whom missed the bulk of the Great Lakes series after positive tests for COVID-19. It remains unclear how long they will be out. In their absence, the Padres sent the TinCaps one of the breakout stars of the farm system this year: utility man Lucas Dunn. Dunn, a mostly unheralded prospect who notched a .929 on-base plus slugging at Low-A Lake Elsinore to start this season, made his Fort Wayne debut last week and had six hits, including a pair of home runs in his first six games at High-A. He slugged .619, drew three walks and also stole a base. He'll play third and bat third tonight, hitting behind center-fielder Matthew Acosta, who reached base three times in three straight games against Great Lakes, bashed a home run of his own and stole three bases. Hitting cleanup is catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who also homered against Great Lakes and is hitting .327 with a .421 OBP and .490 slugging percentage since May 15. Even without Hassell and Rosier, that's a pretty imposing middle of the order for Fort Wayne, which seems (no-hitter aside) to have finally escaped the offensive doldrums that plagued it for the better part of a month.
The team's pitching staff has been somewhat less successful of late, giving up at least five runs in five straight games and 15 in the last 14 innings. Efraín Contreras was supposed to start for the TinCaps tonight, but he was not feeling 100% – unclear if that's an illness or an issue related to the Tommy John surgery from which he is working his way back – and right-hander Brandon Komar will get a spot start instead. Komar, who spent part of last season in Double-A and was somewhat surprisingly on Fort Wayne's roster to start this year, struggled at the outset of the season but has been lights-out recently, pitching 12 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last four appearances, striking out 15 in that time and giving up only four hits while walking three. Komar has had success recently by pounding the zone early in counts and then unleashing his excellent off-speed pitches (he has a fall-off-the-table changeup) to get strikeouts. Early in the year, he was nibbling and falling behind, but he's righted the ship on that front recently. The 23-year-old righty has pitched at least four innings twice this season, so this won't be a true bullpen night for the TinCaps, but there might be a long relief appearance from someone. Lefty Danny Denz hasn't pitched since May 25, when he struck out seven in three innings in his best appearance of the season, so he could get a chance tonight.
The Captains will counter Komar with 23-year-old right-hander Tanner Bibee, who has been one of the better pitchers in the league this season. Bibee is 0-1 in eight starts with a 2.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts against eight walks in 36 2/3 innings. Bibee's one weakness this year has been the long ball – he's surrendered six of them. With beautiful summer-ish weather at Parkview Field on tap for tonight and some powerful hitters dotting the top of the lineup, the TinCaps could be in a position to exploit that vulnerability, to the delight of the fans.
In addition to Hassell and Rosier, Fort Wayne will be missing one crucial piece of its lineup, however. Before the game, the TinCaps announced second baseman Ripken Reyes had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. The 25-year-old switch-hitter was having a good season, getting on base at a .361 clip and walking nearly as much he struck out. He drew six free passes in five games in the series against Great Lakes and also ranked among the league leaders this season with 11 hit-by-pitches. His departure opens up more playing time for Wyatt Hoffman, son of Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, who is starting at second tonight.