The TinCaps suffered a frustrating loss 3-2 loss in 10 innings Tuesday in the opener of their six-game series against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field, a game that was scoreless into extra innings before Fort Wayne surrendered two runs on a single from a .140 hitter and another on a wild pitch.
Now a season-high 12 games below .500, the TinCaps have 14 games left in the first half of the season to build some momentum before the standings reset for the second half. They can get started tonight, although Mother Nature might prevent them from doing so, at least for a little while. About 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 7:05 p.m., heavy rain is falling in Fort Wayne and it is projected to do so for several hours. There might be baseball at Parkview Field tonight, but the chances of it starting on time are somewhat small.
If and when the TinCaps do take the field, left-hander Robert Gasser will be on the mound. Gasser, the No. 14 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, has had a rough go of it recently, posting an 0-4 record and an 8.38 ERA in his last four starts. In those outings, the 22-year-old southpaw has given up 25 hits (three home runs), walked eight and hit two batters in just 19 1/3 innings. He has struck out 21 in that span, but opponents are hitting .329 against him. Of course, some of that has to do with a gigantic .423 batting average on balls in play (the usual average is about .300, anything higher or lower than that is at least somewhat a product of luck), but it's clear Gasser has been hit hard recently. He likely won't welcome the rain tonight as it will make it more difficult for him to get prepared for the game – baseball players are creatures of routine and uncertainty about a game's start time can throw off those rhythms – but he could use a get-well outing after a tough start to June in which he gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against Great Lakes last week.
The Captains will counter Gasser with 21-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot, 185-pound Davenport is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA this season, but his command has been poor much of the year. That issue reared its head in his most recent start, when he walked six, hit a batter and unleashed a wild pitch in three innings in a loss to West Michigan. He is walking more than six hitters per nine innings and has given out at least two free passes in every start this year. On the other hand, hitters have managed only a .195 batting average against him. Here is what Cleveland scouting director Scott Barnsby said of Davenport when the Guardians drafted him last year:
"He's been up to 94 (mph), pitches primarily in that average (velocity) range, but can reach back for more. This guy can really spin the breaking ball. He's shown the ability to add, subtract, expand the zone with it. He's got late life on his changeup, maintains his arm speed, really effective against righties and lefties."
The TinCaps were completely baffled by Captains starter Tanner Bibee on Tuesday, when Bibee faced the minimum over 7 1/3 shutout innings and gave up only two hits while striking out eight. The Fort Wayne lineup tonight is much the same as it was in the opener, with Kelvin Melean in place of Wyatt Hoffman at second and Brandon Valenzuela at DH instead of catcher (Anthony Vilar will catch Gasser). First baseman Jack Stronach moved up to fifth in the batting order after getting on base twice more Tuesday. The UCLA product had a miserable start to the season, hitting just .125 through May 24, but in the last two weeks he is batting .355 and getting on base at a .474 rate. He had one of Fort Wayne's hits off Bibee.
Bullpen reinforcements
After the game Tuesday, manager Brian Esposito said he expected relievers Felix Minjarez and Fred Schlichtholz to be activated off Fort Wayne's Development List today. Sure enough, both are part of the active roster once again and available to pitch tonight, Fort Wayne announced before the game. Minjarez is among the league leaders in strikeout rate with 29 in 17 innings and Schlichtholz is a veteran (26 years old), who spent a significant chunk of last season in Double-A San Antonio. Having more options out of the 'pen is important for a team that has somewhat struggled late in games recently.